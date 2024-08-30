Meet Ahsoka...Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week

Our Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Pet of the Week is Ahsoka, a striking 3-year-old Husky with a story as captivating as her name. Our furry friend shares her name with a renowned Star Wars character, and much like her namesake, she’s ready to bring a galaxy of joy to her forever home!

Ahsoka's adventure began 118 days ago when she was rescued from a busy highway ramp in Richland by Richland Police. Since then, she’s been biding her time at the shelter for her chance to shine in a loving home. True to her namesake's spirit, Ahsoka is not only beautiful but also possesses a temperament that's out of this world. Her stunning Husky features and deep blue eyes are sure to capture your heart!

Ahsoka isn't overly interested in toys in the play yard. What she really loves are long, scenic walks along the Columbia River, where the sunny backdrop highlights her breathtaking eyes. Her leash manners are as impeccable as a Jedi’s discipline, and her social skills are as warm as a Wookiee’s hug. She may even sneak in an affectionate slobbery kiss, proving that she truly loves her human.

Ahsoka, like other Huskies, are known for their striking looks and friendly personalities. They’re intelligent, energetic, and have a strong pack mentality. Sadly, due to their high energy levels and need for stimulation, many Huskies find their way into shelters. TCAS' goal is to find Ahsoka a forever home where she can be the star of her own adventure with a family ready to embark with her!

If you’re interested in meeting Ahsoka, you can visit the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter Tuesday through Saturday from 10 AM to 5 PM. No appointment is needed, but if you already have dogs at home, a meet and greet is required to ensure a harmonious match. The adoption process is straightforward: just bring a valid ID and $50. All animals leave the shelter spayed or neutered, up-to-date on vaccines, and microchipped. You can help make Ahsoka’s story a happy ending worthy of an intergalactic saga!