Luxurious & Private: See Inside Stunning Pacific Northwest Island Estate

When someone brings up the idea of living on an island, most people imagine an island in the tropics with lush jungles and palm trees. Well, for those of us living in the Pacific Northwest, we know that living on an island in paradise doesn’t necessarily involve warm oceans and coconuts – Puget Sound is home to hundreds of islands with amazing homes, pristine beaches, and lush forests - and now, one of the most coveted Pacific Northwest island estates is up for grabs - and it is absolutely breath-taking.

The home, which was designed by the famous PNW architects, Bosworth & Hodemaker, sits on just under 13 acres on Henry Island – one of the most unspoiled and secluded islands of the San Juan chain. To access it you’ll need a boat or seaplane, and when you arrive you’ll find over 6600 square feet of living space that includes the main home, caretaker’s quarters, and the Point House which sits on the island’s tip and presents 270-degree views and its own totem pole.

Though secluded, the estate has all the comforts of modern living with high-tech cabling, SMART wiring, internet, and luxury appliances.

Fishing, crabbing, walks along the shoreline, amazing sunsets, and privacy are all included in this one-of-a-kind estate. The saying, “you have to see it to believe it”, is so true when it comes to this property, so keep scrolling and take a tour. The estate is for sale for $19,900,000 and is listed by Tere Foster and Moya Skillman of Compass.

