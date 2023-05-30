Washington's Newest Luxury Resort Is Shaped Like an Igloo

Have you seen any Facebook advertisements for a new igloo-shaped dome resort in Washington state called, Oculis Lodge? No? Just me? Well, the word has been getting out about this new luxury resort and it has won an award despite not being opened yet. When you go to the website, it says that no reservations are being accepted at this time, so how did this place make a list for the best national adventure? Riddle me that, Batman!

If you are into outdoor living, luxury resorts, and glamping, this new place in Glacier might be up your alley. Or you could stay at one of the other luxury resorts in Washington, including my all-time favorite, Alderbrook, and the one I can’t wait to try, The Lodge at Columbia Point. Other popular resorts include Suncadia and Sagecliff.

WHERE IS OCULIS LODGE LOCATED?

Oculis means “eye” in Latin, so perhaps the owners of the lodge are highlighting this project as the apple of their eye? If you’ve ever gone skiing at Mt. Baker, you’ll know where the town of Glacier is. Glacier is considered part of the North Fork Nooksack River Valley and is in Whatcom County.

WHAT IS SUPPOSED TO BE INCLUDED AT OCULIS LODGE?

You will have all to yourself (there is enough room for up to 6 people) a dome-shaped bungalow in the middle of the forest. It has a kitchen and a deck with a private hot tub and sauna. There is smart-home tech inside. The dome was built from “recycled and eco-friendly materials.”

Yeah, this place is definitely glamping, because the lodge also comes with a washer, dryer, bath tub, Wi-Fi, heated space outside to do some yoga, a fully-equipped kitchen, and a work space in case you want to hide away from the world, yet still be able to check those important emails from your co-workers and clients.

HOW MUCH IS A NIGHT SUPPOSED TO COST AT OCULIS LODGE?

Since we aren’t able to make any reservations on the website, I have no clue how much it will cost for a night at Oculis. One person online said the nightly fee to stay there will be close to $350 a night. https://www.thisiswhyimbroke.com/oculis-lodge/

Suppose you were looking to have a luxury resort stay overnight on a given Saturday in July. Here is what that looks like in comparison to other luxury resorts in Washington:

Alderbrook: $379 per night

Sagecliffe: A yurt for 2 is $649 per night

Suncadia: Vacation Homes starting at $892 per night (minumum stay of 3 nights)

The Lodge at Columbia Point: $289 per night

Outside Online magazine declared Oculis Lodge to be the best national adventure in Washington state, and I am envious that they got access to the sneak peek. I am looking forward to staying in Washington's newest luxury resort. Compared to most of our other state’s resorts, this one is pretty cheap!

@oculislodge

Go grab your stay at Oculis Lodge with the link in bio. Go grab your stay at Oculis Lodge with the link in bio. ♬ Dream On - Aerosmith



