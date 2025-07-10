(The Center Square) – King County Executive Shannon Braddock has officially introduced a proposed renewal of a sales tax to generate approximately $136 million for mental health and drug use treatment programs every two years.

The Mental Illness and Drug Dependency Behavioral Health Sales Tax, or MIDD, is a countywide 0.1% tax on most goods and services, with generated revenue dedicated to programs to help people with behavioral health and substance abuse conditions.

This year, MIDD is estimated to generate $97 million for behavioral health and substance use programs throughout King County. In Braddock’s announcement, she notes that the sales tax revenue would come as the federal government halts funding the county used as its social safety net.

“King County remains committed to maintaining investments that provide access to vital mental health and substance use treatment and services,” Braddock said in a statement. “Renewing MIDD ensures that adults, children, and families can continue to receive the behavioral health care they need from a robust workforce that can deliver those services.”

The current MIDD expires at the end of this year after the King County Council voted unanimously to extend the sales from 2017 through 2025.

Braddock’s new proposal would allow the sales tax revenue to continue going toward behavioral health programming through 2034, if approved by the King County Council.

According to the county, MIDD serves over 20,000 people across the region annually.

Programs funded through the MIDD sales tax showed that three years after enrollment, participants in relevant programs experienced 33% fewer emergency department visits, 62% fewer bookings into King County jail, and 36% fewer involuntary psychiatric hospitalizations, according to King County data.

“The MIDD behavioral health sales tax is a proven resource for addressing chronic underinvestment in mental health and substance use care in King County,” said MIDD Advisory Committee Co-Chair Steve Larsen.

Braddock’s press release noted that between 2017 and 2024, MIDD served more than 100,000 people and infused more than $380 million into King County’s community-based behavioral health providers.

In 2024, MIDD sales tax revenue resulted in 3,100 youth receiving direct services, 120 behavioral health providers supported for direct treatment and outreach services, 3,500 low-income people receiving outpatient treatment, and 1,400 people maintaining housing through supportive services.

The county is facing a $150 million budget deficit in its upcoming 2026-27 budget. None of the generated MIDD sales tax revenue would go toward closing that gap.