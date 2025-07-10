(The Center Square) – King County Assessor John Wilson is suspending his campaign for county executive due to allegations of stalking against him.

Wilson made his announcement on Thursday, just one week after he was arrested for allegedly stalking and violating a court order on July 2.

“After thoughtful reflection, I have decided to suspend my campaign for King County Executive. In recent weeks, personal matters have drawn attention away from the critical issues that deserve the public’s full focus – issues like public safety, housing affordability, and fair taxation. I believe it is in the best interest of the community to remove any distractions from that conversation. I remain deeply committed to the values that inspired my campaign and will continue advocating for the priorities that matter most to the people of King County,” Wilson said in a statement.

Wilson first faced calls for him to suspend his campaign and resign as county assessor after he was accused of stalking and harassment. Lee Keller, a local public affairs consultant and Wilson’s former domestic partner, obtained a temporary protection order in the King County Superior Court on May 13. This was the second restraining order she filed against Wilson since May 2024.

Immediately after the restraining order was issued in May, King County and Seattle leaders called for Wilson to resign and suspend his campaign for King County executive in the upcoming general election. This included King County Councilmembers Claudia Balducci and Girmay Zahilay, who are also campaigning for county executive.

Despite suspending his campaign, Wilson said that he looks forward to “continuing to serve the residents of King County in my role as assessor."

Wilson has been the county’s assessor since 2015. He was most recently reelected in 2023 without opposition.