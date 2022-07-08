Why is Kim Kardashian a Top Fan of This Local Event Company?

A local women-owned business has Kim Kardashian and friends as fans.

When Kim needed a slumber party quickly put together for her daughter North West in Couer d'Alene, it was Modern Dreamers Slumber Company to the rescue.

Niyal Lundberg and Lili Klein, two mothers from Spokane create luxury sleepovers for all ages and occasions.

What was North West's party theme?

The owners worked with party planners to create a spooky wilderness-themed event for Kim Kardashian's 9-year-old daughter. The experience was shared on Kim's Instagram as Camp North.

What themes are popular for parties and occasions?

Our signature theme: The Modern Dreamer, is sparkly and sweetly refined. Featuring our premium tent fabrics in glittery golden stars & moons and bold black and white stripes, this theme reminds you to always chase your dreams. With a color palette of black, white, gold, and light pink, we know you’ll snuggle right in for a special, unforgettable slumber!

Some other popular themes are Unicorn Dreams, modern gamer, modern mermaids, slumber sharks, modern princess, and of course, seasonal and holiday themes.

Modern Dreamers donates 10% of the proceeds to support non-profits.

Our dream is that the experience of our parties will not only create a positive impact and priceless memories for families and guests but will also support youth empowerment in our community as a whole. Each party we book helps make this dream come true.

