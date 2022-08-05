Kennewick Boat Fire Threatens Home

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department says they responded to a boat fire that sent flames and smoke high into the air Friday morning, owing to the visibility of a smoke plume that could be scene for miles around. The blaze began on a boat parked in a home's front yard in the 700 Block of West 27th Ave around 5:45am. Authorities say they found the boat fully involved, with flames lapping the side of the house it was parked next to. The fire caused some exterior damage to the outside of the home, but crews were able to keep the home's interior unscathed. No one was hurt. The cause is still under investigation.