Stunning Images Show Double Rainbow Over Manhattan on September 11 Anniversary

This will surely take your breath away. A double rainbow appeared over New York City early Monday evening, as the city commemorated the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks.

Images of the double rainbow filled social media following Monday afternoon's thunderstorms in the city.

As you can see in the video posted above, the rainbows were quite large too as they appeared to span the length of the city.

Some tweets (posted on the X platform) noted that they appeared to run from One World Trade to the Empire State Building.

The bright symbol of hope even caught the attention of celebrities on social media. Brooke Shields posted photos of the rainbows saying, "May we never forget all those who we lost and all those who lost loved ones on this day 22 years ago."

Photos shared by Getty Images show the rainbow was seen across the city on Monday evening as well. They shared a photo of the rainbow visible in Queens.

What an incredible tribute to mark the 22nd anniversary of the terrorist attacks in New York City.