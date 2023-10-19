Get ready to ROCK, Friday, November 3rd.

Another amazing show is coming to the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima

The Ultimate Tom Petty Tribute at The Seasons

The Waiting: A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers. The Classic Petty Songs you know and love. Experience Them Under The Dome on Friday, November 3rd at the Seasons Performance Hall in Yakima.

A rock-n-roll band from the heart of Montana, The Waiting is not merely a ‘cover band’ or ‘tribute’ act. The Waiting is said to boldly embody the spirit of the music of one of the greatest classic rock bands ever, Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers.

The Waiting: A Tribute to Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers

Date: Friday, Nov 3, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM

Doors open at 7:00 PM

The Waiting The Waiting loading...

Get Tickets

General Admission: $30.00

2 Person VIP Table: $80.00

4 Person VIP Table: $160.00

Student Ticket: $5

Tickets on Sale HERE.

Win a pair of tickets from MEGA 99.3 by filling out the form below.

Watch: The Waiting Rocks ‘Refugee’