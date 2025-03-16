I haven't been to the Climate Pledge Arena in quite some time, like in over a decade. I was checking online just now to see the events calendar and a pop up box appeared:

Reminder: Bag Policy: For the health and safety of all guests, and to expedite the entry process, Climate Pledge Arena requests that guests do not bring a bag to the arena. If necessary, guests are permitted to bring a bag that fits within the following specifications..." - Climate Pledge Arena

I took note of the specifications (see below) but did you catch what caught my eye as well?

"Climate Pledge Arena requests that guests do not bring a bag to the arena."

Oh, that's new! I knew they made a new rule that we could only bring in clear bags to the arena (because of potential crimes and people sneaking in contraband), but for them to ask us not to bring in bags at all is a new thing! I need to brush up on the forbidden items** as well; I'm sure that list has changed, too.

"Y'all need to leave those dang airhorns at home!" - Climate Pledge Arena, (probably)



via GIPHY

Here are some examples of pre-approved stadium bags you can take to Climate Pledge Arena the next time you go:

This officially licensed Seattle Kraken clear stadium mini bag is approx. 12" x 9" x 2".

Seattle Kraken Stadium Clear Mini Bag Fanatics.com/Canva loading...

Shoulder Handbags are also great to carry in stadium-approved sizes, like this one.

Stadium Approved Clear Shoulder Handbag discountmugs.com loading...

The clear bag limits are no bags larger than 14″w x 14″h x 6″d in size or small clutches/purses/wallets larger than 4″w x 6″h x 1.5″d.

**Prohibited items include weapons, noisy items and devices, laptops, computers, tablets, lasers, flashlights, pepper sprays (and mace), num-chuks, knives, tasers, guns, bats (and Billy clubs), recording devices, airhorns, cow bells, or any other type of martial arts weapons and dangerous things like these.

Tri-City Americans Who Played in the NHL Hockey is one of the hardest sports to play. Most hockey players will play the sport their entire lives, starting to skate as soon as they can walk. Even with all that dedication, the likelihood a player cracks an NHL roster is astronomically low. The WHL is a high-tier developmental league that sees many of its players make it to the show. But for a player who makes it to the WHL or any other junior league, the chances of them reaching the NHL is still only 5% . These former Tri-City Americans are those elite few who have made the jump.