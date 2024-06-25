Feel good, do good: Yoga & Wellness Festival in Prosser this Saturday

If you're looking for something to do this weekend that's affordable, fun, and benefits the local community, try planning for the Yoga & Wellness Festival in Prosser this Saturday.

What is the Yoga & Wellness Festival?

This is the second annual Yoga & Wellness Festival, a collaboration between Free Spirit Wellness, Free Expression Studio, Wit Cellars, and Heartlinks. Attendees can enjoy low-cost yoga and wellness classes throughout the event, and visit a pop-up vendor market full of local businesses to buy from.

Grab a friend and plan how to spend your day - Jewelry, art, produce, fitness merchandise, clothing, crystals, pottery, handmade goods, smoothies, charcuterie, massage mini sessions, Wit Cellars Wine and beer for purchase + more!

When is the event?

Saturday, June 30, between 10 am and 3 pm.

Where is the festival being held?

The festival will be held at Wit Cellars, located at 505 Cabernet Ct. in Prosser.

How much does it cost to go to the Yoga & Wellness Festival?

The vendor market is free to the public, meaning anyone can come to the festival to shop and connect with local resources.

If you want to attend the yoga or wellness courses, a ticket is $30 and includes an event bag with goodies, plus access to the full variety of classes and speakers throughout the day. The event is open for all levels including beginners, and will include instruction on yoga styles, mindfulness, art activities, and motivational speakers from the community.

► Purchase tickets here.

Why should you go to the festival?

If those reasons aren't enough for you, here's the best part of the event: it's being held as a non-profit event. All proceeds will be given to Heartlinks, a hospice care service for Benton and Yakima counties.

So pack up your yoga mat, make some room in the trunk, and head over to Prosser this weekend to start off your summer with wellness in mind.

