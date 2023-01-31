Washington Lawmakers Fill Ticketmaster Bill With Taylor Swift Puns

I know there are a lot of problems in this country that need fixing. I think that will be the natural state of things for quite some time. One thing that I would like to see change is the current practice of buying and selling concert tickets.

Photo by Danny Howe on Unsplash Photo by Danny Howe on Unsplash loading...

Whether it's a concert or sporting event, or whatever, it's starting to get to the point where going to a show or game is pricing itself out of my range. For instance, I recently bought two floor tickets for a heavy metal show. The tickets were listed for $65 each. Fine, no problem. It's a bucket list show and it will be nice to get away from the Tri-Cities for a weekend. But by the time I needed to whip out the ole credit card, the price of two tickets, each priced at $65, was now $200. How did we get there? Well, Ticketmaster and the various fees they throw onto ticket sales for whatever unholy reason. Even if we haven't solved world hunger, prejudice, homelessness, or cured cancer, I think it is important and valid to try to tackle the problem of entertainment companies and venues tacking on extra charges.

Taylor Swift Fans Demonstrate Outside U.S. Capitol As Ticket Industry Executives Testify To Congress Getty Images loading...

Washington lawmakers have introduced a bill that would do such a thing. HB 1648, also known as the TSWIFT Consumer Protection Act, was sponsored by Representative Kristie Reeves, a Democrat from Federal Way. This isn't a surprising bill, as it is a nationwide issue and several American congresspeople have commented on how these practices have hurt consumers. While I don't know if this bill will become state law, heck I don't even know if it will reach the floor. But I do respect the puns that close out the final two paragraphs of the draft.

The legislature submits that in multiple instances, consumers have had negative ticket sales experiences, including the most recent Taylor Swift concert tour. These concert fans were frustrated at the "nightmare dressed like a daydream" when trying to get access to their favorite artist's live events. When fans felt the ticket sales industry created "bad blood" with consumers, they refused to be told, "you need to calm down." The legislature believes ticket sellers should be "fearless" in providing integrity, fairness, and transparency with consumers, and therefore, the legislature refuses to "shake it off."