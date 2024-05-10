I love doing real estate "window shopping" online, but with a twist. While everyone's looking at million-dollar mansions, I look for the weird and wonderful. The last time I looked at a house up for sale on Zillow, it was an unusual Clarkston property that could have been either monstrous or amazing, depending on your perspective.

Today, I've spotted a beautiful retro property in Walla Walla I just have to share.

About this vintage Walla Walla house

On Modoc Street in Walla Walla, this home is currently listed for $449,000. It's a two-bed, two-bath property with an impressive 2,034 square feet, on a 0.99 acre lot. Inside you'll see it has a brick fireplace and the original leaded windows - along with hand-pegged oak flooring.

As you saw from that featured image above, the house has a lot of trees and landscaping around it. There's plenty of privacy here, and a lot of greenery for southeastern Washington.

But there's even more to it than just the house and the massive yard - there's also a separate garage with a 3-bay shop and an irrigation well. And it's right along Stone Creek.

'40s or '70s? You'll be surprised

If you're a Gen-X or Millennial kid, you probably grew up around wood paneling and yellow linoleum. Your gut instinct is going to see the walls in the home tour below, and think, wow, that home was remodeled in the '70s!

That was my thought initially, too. I did a little research though, and as it turns out - this kind of wood wall covering was pretty classic for 1940s cottages. You'll see the '40s shine in the kitchen area, and you'll soon be rethinking what you knew about home design. Unless you're a pro, in which case you've probably been cringing at what I just wrote.

Anyway - this is a great home up for sale right now, with so much character and charm. It's perfect for someone looking for a cottage-core feel without going off-grid. Let's take a tour!

Incredible Vintage Walla Walla House With 70s' Charm living for it. Take a tour of the house ( If you love houses with character, you'll adore this large home in Walla Walla, Washington! Built in the 1940s, the interior has some major 1970s charm and we arefor it. Take a tour of the house ( as listed on Zillow )! Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Prefer to live in the lap of wooded luxury?

