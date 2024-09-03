WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property.

If you are terrified of heights, you may want to skip watching the video at the end!

I'm not terrified of heights myself, so long as I feel secure. I am, however, terrified of falling from any height, thanks to the time I fell off a ladder as a kid. I "nope" right away from most photos and videos of people working or playing at great heights. But the view from this bridge was so pretty, I had to face my fears and watch anyway.

The abandoned Vance Creek bridge in Mason County, WA

Built in 1929, the Vance Creek Bridge was built for a logging railroad near Shelton, Washington. This bridge crosses Vance Creek, as indicated by its name, but at an amazing 347 feet (106 meters) above the water! Only one railroad arch is higher than this in the United States - the neighboring High Steel Bridge.

Logging train crossing Vance Creek Bridge in WA John T. Labbe Collection of Logging and Railroad Photographs, 1892-2010, Washington State Archives, Digital Archives. loading...

Obviously a bridge built to hold the weight of a train over 100 meters in the air is going to be pretty sturdy, but that's not the only danger with a bridge like this.

Vance Creek Bridge has an owner, and is not available to the public

These days, the bridge is owned by Green Diamond Resource Company. The company has tried to discourage people from visiting, including making an official closure in 2014. Unfortunately, the bridge has been very popular in the age of social media, due to its stunning (and scary) views - with influencers and photographers heading there and tagging pictures and videos with #ThatNWBridge.

The bridge isn't built for human travelers, and has been in disuse and disrepair. While the company has tried its best to keep people out - and find a way to make it a safer public attraction - those plans have continued to fall through. Meanwhile the bridge still stands, due to the cost of its removal and the impact it has now on the local environment.

People crossing Vance Creek Bridge Free4All Via YouTube loading...

That hasn't stopped these explorers from taking a dangerous walk across the bridge

Let's get to it though: these explorers brought video cameras and took a walk across the high bridge (without safety gear, I might add). You can watch the video below to see the state the bridge is in currently, as well as appreciate the amazing view it offers.

With as much beautiful greenery as we have in the Pacific Northwest, if you want views like this, please go somewhere legal and safe, such as Deception Pass. Just this past year, a man fell off the neighboring High Steel Bridge and was lucky to have survived the drop. Explore safely!

