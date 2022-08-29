Spokane's Pig Out in the Park festival returns to Riverfront Park Wednesday after a three year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's a six day festival that runs through Labor Day, with the emphasis on feeding your face, but there is a steady flow live-music as well.

In addition to rock, blues and pop musicians playing original music, there are a few cover bands. But what caught my attention this year is the number of tribute bands. Really good tribute bands.

Keep reading to learn which tribute bands are playing Pig Out in the Park, and when they are performing. The event is FREE (the food is not).

Almost Human

Billed as "the premier KISS tribute band in the Pacific Northwest!" Almost Human promises a full-on KISS spectacle. The band performs in full KISS regalia and recreates fan-favorite effects like blood spitting and fire breathing. But don't take my word for it, watch the video below.

Almost Human performs Wednesday August 31st, 8pm at the Clock Tower stage.

Heart by Heart

Heart by Heart is a cut above other tribute bands in that the line-up includes former members of Heart: Steve Fossen (bassist) and Michael Derosier (drummer) who played on the classic vinyl albums in your collection and toured with Ann and Nancy Wilson in the 70s and 80s. They also have a powerhouse lead vocalist in Somar Macek.

I saw one of Heart by Heart's early performances at The Triple Door in Seattle, and they were fantastic. If you only have time for one show during Pig Out in the Park, this is a band that will not disappoint.

Heart by Heart performs Friday, September 2nd at the Pavilion stage.

Not.GreenDay

Not.GreenDay claims they are "the worlds most dangerous tribute to the band we are not." No cosplay here, but the band says they stay true to the spirit of Green Day while delivering "a high-energy, charismatic, and infectious performance that will leave you with no choice but to sing and dance along."

Not.GreenDay perform Saturday, September 3rd, 4pm at the Clock Tower stage.

Petty Fever

Petty Fever is an award-winning tribute band whose merits have been praised by the Las Vegas Fame Awards, the L.A. Music Awards, and hit-songwriter Tommy Tutone (867-5309/Jenny)."

Take it from a guy who has Toured with Tom Petty and generally doesn't like tribute acts, Petty Fever is One Tribute Act Worth Seeing. The ageless Frank Murray is one of the best musicians I ever heard and it is a pleasure to see and hear his take on the whole Petty thing!

-Tommy Tutone

Petty Fever plays two shows Saturday, September 3rd, 4:30pm and 8pm, at the Pavilion stage.

