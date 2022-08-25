Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival

This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!

Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to 7pm.

The event is free to visit.

Beer garden has a $5.00 cover charge.

A portion of the money generated goes toward scholarships.

Let's take a look at the food.

Tacos and More

Lupita's Tamales and More. Facebook Lupita's Tamales and More. Facebook loading...

Lupita's is a Mexican Food Truck getting rave reviews in Spokane.

Kismet, Facebook Kismet, Facebook loading...

Kismet is a Latin American establishment that readers of Spokane's Inlander newspaper voted as best new restaurant of 2022.

Taqueria Fiesta Brava is a Mexican restaurant that has "wicked good food" according to one reviewer.

Zona Blanca Civeche Bar, Facebook Zona Blanca Civeche Bar, Facebook loading...

Zona Blanca Ceviche Bar loves their lime, fish and salt, which you'll find in many tasty entrees.

Gerry's Tacos and Salsa offers variety and spice, according to the Tacos y Tequila website.

Angie's Tacos promises authentic Mexican food.

La Nueva Michoacana, Facebook La Nueva Michoacana, Facebook loading...

La Nueva Michoacana is an ice-cream shop that looks absolutely irresistable.

Pinas Coladas Acapulco Style, Facebook Yuri's Pina Coladas, Facebook loading...

Yuri's Pina Coladas say they serve the best Pina Coladas in Washington State, "Acapulco Style."

And Lots More

In addition to all the tempting tastes mentioned above, there's live music, arts & crafts, tequila and a beer garden. Tacos y Tequila is definitely a must-do this weekend if you're in Spokane.

