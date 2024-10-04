While parts of the United States are busy arguing about immigrants eating pets, up in our little Pacific Northwest corner of the state, another case of animal abuse is settled in court - with horrific details.

Kathryn Sullivan Convicted of Felony Animal Abuse Charges in Oregon

KOIN has reported that an Oregon woman, Kathryn Sullivan, has been sentenced in the animal abuse case brought against her this year. The conviction was for five felony animal abuse charges (33 additional animal abuse charges were dismissed).

The Woman Froze Puppies to Feed Her Snakes

In March 2024, the Columbia County Sheriff's Office in Oregon executed a search warrant of Sullivan's home in Goble. The officers found 19 frozen puppies, along with Sullivan's other pets, including one prohibited and two restricted snakes.

Sullivan was indicted by Grand Jury on June 11, as revealed by the CCSO on Facebook, after forensics confirmed the cause of death of the newborn puppies. KOIN reports that court documents accused Sullivan of suffocating and freezing puppies in front of a minor.

On Wednesday, October 2, Sullivan offered a guilty plea to the court and was subsequently sentenced.

Sullivan Sentenced To Probation - With Her Pets

KOIN says that Sullivan's sentence is five years' probation and a $500 fine, along with a requirement of 80 hours of community service and completion of an animal cruelty prevention course. Sullivan will be allowed to have and live with her pets - five dogs, seven snakes, and five fish - although she may not have any additional animals added to those numbers.

The idea of a convicted animal abuser being able to keep and live with their pets may be shocking. Jake Kamins, prosecutor for the case, told KOIN:

Ms. Sullivan was forthright and cooperative with law enforcement and took responsibility for her criminal actions. This resolution holds her accountable, ensures the safety of animals in her custody or control, and allows for ongoing supervision and education.

Oregon is Ranked #1 For Animal Protection Laws

The Animal Legal Defense Fund (ALDF) ranks both Oregon and Washington highly for their animal protection laws. While Washington ranks #8, Oregon comes to the top of the list as #1. This is in part due to the state's post-conviction possession ban.

If you own a pet snake, it is recommended that you follow science-recommended snake diet plans based on the pet's species, size, and age.

