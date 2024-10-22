It's a video that will have you sucking in your breath even though you know the outcome.

Seattle Police Rescue Man From Oncoming Train

In early October, the Seattle Police Department responded to reports of a 57-year-old man experiencing a mental health crisis in Downtown Seattle. The man was on a ledge above open train tracks, with inbound trains approaching.

Thanks to body camera footage, Seattle Police captured the experience on video - including the last-second heroics of one responder who pulled the man to safety.

Take a look at these images from the video, and then see if you can brave the video itself afterward.

The pictures from this body cam tell the story pretty well, but if you want the full anxiety-inducing experience, the below composite video from the Seattle Police Department offers the moment of rescue in real time. Note: the man's face is blurred and there is nothing graphic shown in the video.

First Responders Save Lives

Watching this just gives me chills - and a deep appreciation for the selfless act of this first responder, who had no time to contemplate their decision or the risk they were putting themselves in.

While the man wasn't on the tracks directly, he was still in danger. Trains overhang their rails by three feet or more on each side, and often also drag debris. Thankfully, first responders are trained and offered a full tool kit by the Federal Railroad Administration to help prevent dangerous trespassing and suicide on tracks like these.

According to Seattle Police, the man sustained multiple fractures and was transported to a hospital in critical condition. I sincerely hope the best for his health in the future - he's been given a second chance at life and I'm sure he will never be the same.

