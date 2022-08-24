Is Seattle Ready For New Dave’s Hot Chicken Restaurants?

Look out, Chic-fil-a, soon there will be a new chicken franchise in town. Dave's Hot Chicken is looking to open it's first location in Washington State, aiming to open 10 - count 'em - 10 new locations total in the Seattle area.

What is Dave's Hot Chicken?

Dave's Hot Chicken was born in California, but inspired by "Nashville style chicken." And this is no corporate food-lab experiment gone right. Dave's Hot Chicken started organically, with 4 friends (one of them named Dave) and a pop-up food stand in an East Hollywood parking lot.

How Did Dave's Hot Chicken Get So Popular?

Thanks to tasty chicken, Instagram hashtags and some great reviews, Dave's Hot (parking lot) Chicken soon had a line around the block. And now? The line stretches all the way across the country, and is finally making it's way to Washington State. Will it be worth the wait? Some well-known investors are betting on it.

What Big Names Have Invested in Dave's Hot Chicken?



Investors in Dave's Hot Chicken include actor Samuel L. Jackson, Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, and superstar rapper Drake, whose stake in the company is described as "significant."

Where Will Dave's Hot Chicken Be in the Seattle Area?

Dave's Hot Chicken is still scouting locations, but if it were us - and it's not - we would set up shop in the same towns that welcomed Chic-fil-a:

Bellevue

Kirkland

Renton

Tukwila

Seattle's Aurora Ave. a/k/a Hwy 99

And then how about:

Tacoma (they eat chicken, too)

Sea-Tac (people with long layovers gotta' eat somewhere)

Lake City

Mill Creek

Everett (close to Funko HQ - what a one-two punch that would be)

Bam! There's your 10. But why stop there? Tri-Cities and Spokane would looooove to give that Reaper sauce a shot. See you soon.

