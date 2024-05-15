Recall Alert: Yogurt Covered Pretzels Sold At Thorp Fruit in WA

There's no denying that Thorp Fruit is an amazing marketplace for local and fresh foods, but if you've shopped there recently in their bulk section for these tasty snacks, you might want to check your receipt.

Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. announced a recall on May 10, 2024 of its Yogurt Covered Pretzels, as they have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella. While no illness has been reported yet, the company is taking the precaution to prevent possible sickness. Per the recall alert:

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

While the pretzels were primarily sold through retailers in California, they were also sold in bulk at Thorp Fruit in 14 lb bags (Product Lot #: 241010). Customers are asked to discard the snack if they have any.

Full product descriptions:

Smart & Final, sold as First Street Brand; plastic containers, 6 oz& 15 oz.

Product Lot #: 241091, 241161, 241241

First Street Yogurt Covered Pretzels Sample Blister Pack Western Mixers Produce & Nut Company loading...

Gelson’s, sold as Gelson’s Brand; plastic containers, 15 oz.

Product Lot #: 241062

Gelson's Yogurt Pretzels Sample Blister Pack Western Mixers Produce & Nut Company loading...

Down Home Goods; Sold as bulk, 14 lb. Product Lot #: 241010

Thorp Fruit, Sold as bulk, 14 lb. Product Lot #: 241010

Concerned customers may contact Western Mixers Produce & Nuts, Inc. at (323) 443-2554, Monday to Friday from 8 am to 4 pm.

What danger is salmonella to me?

Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, a food-borne illness that can cause diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, and in severe cases, bloodstream infections. Learn more about the symptoms from the Washington State Department of Health.

