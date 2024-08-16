I love living in the shadow of the Cascade Mountains. Living just a few hours away from the beautiful old growth forests and majestic landscapes is incredible, and the Cascades captivate me in a way that no other mountain range in the West has done. Whether you live in Washington State, or just want to come visit, Mount Rainier is a must-stop destination.

My favorite local vacation plan is heading up White Pass US 12, and staying in Packwood (for those curious, I always choose and recommend Packwood Lodge), which is perfectly nestled south of Mount Rainier and within close distance to Mount Adams and yes, even Mount Saint Helens. I've made this trip in both spring and fall and been captivated every time. So if you're thinking of visiting these mountains and forests, here's my advice.

The best time to visit Mount Rainier is in the fall

Autumn is a perfect season in the Cascades. While the timing can be tricky - too early and you miss the autumn splendor, too late and you'll be in a muddy pre-winter landscape - fall is the brightest and offers the best views. It also has the advantage of avoiding summer crowds - my fall trips to Rainier have only had a handful of other visitors to encounter.

Here's a few other compelling reasons why Mount Rainier is awesome in the fall.

The skies are clear and bright

Spring may have a reputation for being sunny in general, but in the mountains, it often comes with clouds and fog. As a result, a good part of the day can end up being gray and low-light compared to fall. Here's an example of what I typically see around 8 am in spring:

Spring fog in White Pass, Washington Jaime Skelton loading...

Elk calves are growing up

Elk (and deer) give birth in late spring and early summer - around May through July. During the first few months of these baby animals' lives, mothers are extremely protective of their young - to the point they will be aggressive toward people and dogs just for being in the same space.

Obviously this is a caution for hikers in general. However, several elk herds roam the White Pass area - in fact, it's rare to spend a day in Packwood or the neighboring towns without seeing elk come through the area, often right in the parking lots along the pass. You do not want to get on their bad side - but in fall, the calves are old enough that mothers are a bit more docile, which makes viewing the elk safer, so long as you keep your distance.

Narada Falls, Washington Jaime Skelton loading...

Trails are drier and easier to walk

In spring, snow, melting snow, and mud make trails a lot trickier and less safe to navigate. In the fall, snow has yet to hit the pass and the ground is solid from the summer heat. This lets you focus your hikes on the beauty around you, not just where your next step will be. Very important if you want to visit Comet or Narada Falls.

The snowcap on the mountains is better

Alright, this one is a lot more subjective and depends on the weather and the timing of your visit. However, I feel that the sight of the mountains in snow is more interesting, especially for photographs, in fall when the snow is still building on the peak, versus in spring when it is still there from winter and barely melted off. Comparison below (April versus October).

Left: view of Mt Adams in Spring; right: view of Mt Rainier in Fall Jaime Skelton / Canva loading...

It's easier to time a fall visit to Mt. Rainier

Generally speaking, White Pass and the surrounding wilderness areas like Mt. Rainier and Mt. Adams are open from May to September. The exact dates depend on the weather - and by that, I mean snow. I've visited as early as April and as late as October.

It can be difficult to predict what an experience will be like in spring - it depends on how deep the snowpack is along the trails, and how much meltoff is occurring. Summer is a safe bet, but a busy one due to family summer vacations, which can make enjoying the tranquility and beauty of nature more challenging.

However, by the time fall is on its way, you'll be able to clearly forecast the conditions up in the Cascades. The wildfire season will be (mostly) over in the mountains and any active fires - such as this year's Rimrock Retreat Fire - can be watched ahead of any travel plans. Summer and early fall weather will also give a good clue as to when to expect snowfall to start - and the National Park Service keeps close tabs on conditions on their website and social media.

Snow dusted Cascade Mountains, Washington Jaime Skelton loading...

Whatever your choice, remember to plan your visit.

As much as I love spontaneous road trips, the wilderness can be unforgiving - even in state or federally managed parks. The NPS offers a great guide to planning for your Mount Rainier trip. Make use of it, and pack accordingly.

I hope this guide helps convince you to visit Mount Rainier and the surrounding areas - it's an experience worth having.

