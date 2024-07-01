It's a ringer for this summer! Prepare to enjoy one of the oldest games known to modern man: horseshoes. (Yes, it's even older than one of our other local favorites, cornhole.)

That's right: Tri-Cities, Washington has been chosen to host the National Horseshoe Pitchers World Tournament at the Three Rivers Campus, from July 29 through August 3. Early visitors can enjoy the Water Follies on Columbia River!

The event is expected to bring nearly $1 million in revenue to the local area - as about 549 competitors will attend the week-and-a-half-long event, along with their families, friends, and supporters.

NHPA World Tournament activities

Opening ceremonies will be held on July 29, 11 am.

will be held on July 29, 11 am. Horseshoe pitching will take place between 8 am and 7 pm at the main Toyota Center and Toyota Arena during the tournament, split by category (Men, Women, Elders, Senior Men, and Senior Women). A Youth Championship will be held on August 3. Full schedule details are available here, including the names of each pitcher scheduled.

will take place between 8 am and 7 pm at the main Toyota Center and Toyota Arena during the tournament, split by category (Men, Women, Elders, Senior Men, and Senior Women). A Youth Championship will be held on August 3. Full schedule details are available here, including the names of each pitcher scheduled. On August 4 at 2 pm, a chapel service will be held, NHPA chaplain Hek Heinritz presiding.

will be held, NHPA chaplain Hek Heinritz presiding. The 58th Annual NHPA Hall of Fame Banquet will be held at the Red Lion Hotel, Columbia Center, on August 4 at 5 pm.

2019 WA State tournament WSHPA/Visit Tri-Cities loading...

Famed pitchers in attendance

Among this year's competitors, a few "horseshoe" celebrities will be attending. These include:

Charlie Tapper, a local horseshoe pitcher from Auburn. Charlie is 94 years old, a tenured Boeing employee, and one of the top 10 pitchers worldwide.

Sid Gire, who learned to pitch on his family farm as a teenager.

Phyllis Quist, a member of the NHPA Hall of Fame and champion of the sport in the Northwest.

Interested in horseshoes in the Tri-Cities?

Whether you're a horseshoe veteran, a newbie, or even want to introduce your kids to a new sport, Tri-Cities has a few facilities available. There are still millions of players in this sport of skill and tradition.

Horseshoe pits are open at Eastgate Park, Columbia Park, and Chiawana Park. Eastgate Park hosts a local horseshoe club.

The Washington State Horseshoe Pitching Association (WSHPA) hosts information for state-wide clubs, events, and registration.

