If you're worried about your car being stolen here in Tri-Cities, you're not alone. After all, Washington State is #2 in the nation for car theft.

Kennewick Police Department announced this morning (Wednesday, October 30) that it has about 150 anti-vehicle theft devices ("clubs") available for Kennewick residents.

If you're interested, head to the Kennewick Police Department on 211 W 6th Ave. You need to bring your ID or license showing your Kennewick residence address. If your ID doesn't have your current address, bring a piece of mail to verify your residence.

Make sure you go soon - with only 150 to give away, these free steering wheel locks won't last long.

Apparently some lucky apartment residents in Kennewick may also get these devices, as KPD's social media post indicated that they "distributed some clubs to area apartment complexes."

In September, Clark County broke up a multi-state car theft ring. Reports show that car theft is increasing up to 65% in Washington since 2020.

As Kennewick Police Department noted, thefts have been down in the past few months, but saw an uptick at the beginning of the year. It's important to secure your vehicle.

Here's some expert tips on what to do if your car is stolen.

