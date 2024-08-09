This weekend, Kennewick High School's Class of '84 is going big with its 40th Class Reunion. So big, in fact, they're going to be shutting down the streets and taking over Clover Island.

South Garfield Street To Be Closed on Saturday, August 10

The Class of '84 is "Unchained" - and ready to recreate their iconic yearbook class photo that was taken on Garfield Street near West 22nd Ave.

With approval from the City of Kennewick, Garfield Street will be closed between West 19th Avenue and West 23rd Avenue, from 9 am to 10 am on Saturday.

Map of street closure in Kennewick on Aug 10 Google / Canva loading...

The Reunion team will be setting up signs starting at 8am, and taking them down afterward. Two photos will be taken: one with only classmates, and one with friends and family added. Alumni will be able to tour the new school grounds afterward.

Get our free mobile app

Clover Island concert with QueensGate

On Saturday evening, the Class Reunion will shift over to Clover Island to enjoy a live concert from the local band QueensGate. The band features Elaina Nichols (Argosino), a Class of '84 graduate.

Alumni, family, and friends are all welcome to attend the rock 'n' roll concert, which begins seating at 5:30 pm and will run from 6 pm to 9 pm. A $5 cover charge will be required, and attendees must bring an ID as the concert event is restricted to ages 21+.

High School Reunion Details

More details on this high school reunion are available on the Class of 84's website, Kennewick84.Rocks.

1984 was the year of the Los Angeles Summer Olympics (boycotted by the Soviet Union), the year of the first personal computer (Macintosh), and the year of the release of The Terminator. It was a time that founded what we call Classic Rock today. I hope our local graduates get to enjoy a rockin' good time this weekend!

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz