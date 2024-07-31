If you were thinking about entering the arduous Ironman competition in Tri-Cities this September, start planning ahead for next year instead.

IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities Registration Is Sold Out

According to Endurance.Biz, IRONMAN announced Wednesday, July 30 that its general registration for athletes in the Tri-Cities competition, known more formally as IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities, has sold out.

Competitors who really want to get in this year's competition may still be able to secure an entry through The IRONMAN Foundation or NIRVANA's Enhanced Athlete Event Experiences.

IRONMAN's First Year In Tri-Cities

Announced in October 2023, this year marks the first ever Tri-Cities hosted IRONMAN competition. The event's been secured for 2024, 2025, and 2026, and is expected to bring millions to our local economy.

Ever since the announcement, Tri-Cities has been preparing for this massive event - and how it does in the next three years may mean a more permanent future and additional opportunities for Tri-Cities.

What is IRONMAN 70.3?

IRONMAN 70.3 is an endurance athletic triathlon, featuring a 1.2-mile swim, 56-mile bike ride, and a 13.1-mile run. 70.3 refers to the length of the course - together, the swim, bike, and run portions total 70.3 miles. You might also see it referred to as a "Half Ironman" - because the full IRONMAN competition is twice that length! In fact, it's one of the longest triathlons in the world.

Washington is obsessed with triathlons - is it any surprise?

Volunteers are still needed for IRONMAN 70.3 in Tri-Cities - so if you'd like to get close to the action and perhaps become inspired for the future, consider offering your time!

IRONMAN 70.3 Washington Tri-Cities takes place on September 22, 2024. For more information, including course maps, athlete guides, and more, visit the official IRONMAN website.

