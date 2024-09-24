If you love the outdoors, you have got to see this amazing ranch recently listed in Spokane County.

Hidden Lake Ranch, listed by Fae Ranches Inc.

Located in Elk, Washington, this property - called Hidden Lake Ranch - is about 180.5 acres in northeastern Washington, north of Spokane and not far from the Idaho border.

The ranch offers a 3-bed, 4-bath home (around 4,264 square feet); a shop with heat and A/C; a shooting range; a hunting cabin; two wells; two natural springs; and its namesake - a 1.5 acre lake. All for sale with an asking price of $4.35 million. Let's take a look!

Hidden Lake Ranch For Sale In Eastern Washington State Currently listed by Fay Ranches Inc. , this amazing and expansive ranch property proves that beauty and tranquility can be found in Eastern Washington. Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

It's an ideal ranch for hunters

The Hidden Lake Ranch property borders approximately 600 acres of public land, with extensive mature forests in the east. This means that plenty of wildlife will pass through the area, including white-tailed deer and turkey. The ranch takes this into account with shooting bays, shooting ranges, and a hunting cabin, along with dirt access roads.

Even if the future owner of this ranch isn't big on hunting, they could consider offering the property for the Private Lands Program to allow others to hunt for extra income and to keep wildlife population in check.

Hidden Lake Ranch is about a half hour from Spokane

Naturally the privacy at this ranch comes at the cost of having some distance from the city. Hidden Lake Ranch is located about 20 miles north of Spokane, and about 12 miles southwest of Newport. The closest major highway is US Route 2, and the closest major airport is Spokane International Airport (GEG).

If you can afford the $4.35 million price tag, this property might be a dream come true. Make sure to visit the realtor's website for more information, including a property brochure.

And if you're just window gazing - here's some more amazing local ranches for the wealthy among us:

