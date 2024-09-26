If you live in Tri-Cities, you already know: this area is one of the best places for freshwater fishing in Eastern Washington. The Columbia River that runs through the heart of our community offers plenty of fishing opportunities, as do many local ponds and lakes stocked for anglers.

Types of fishing in Tri-Cities

Bank fishing is a common sight in Tri-Cities, particularly along the southern banks of the Columbia River where several parks and marinas offer good fishing opportunities.

Due to the widely available access to the river, boat fishing is also common during the weekdays (weekends are less optimal due to sport use of the river). Trolling is frequent during early parts of the salmon season.

Fly-fishing and spinning is less common, but can succeed and a dedicated club offers anglers resources to improve their catch.

Here are some of the common fish that you can catch in the Tri-Cities area.

What's the best fish to catch in Tri-Cities?

Your choice of fish here will depend more on your purpose for fishing than your skill level, with a few exceptions.

Sport fishers will prefer going for largemouth bass, catfish, walleye, and white sturgeon. Salmon fishing is a premium experience, but is often limited because of conservation efforts - however the river provides vast opportunities when fishing is open for these amazing fish.

Casual fishers are best suited to bank fishing for smallmouth bass ("smallies") and the various panfish of the region. These all provide great tasting food, and are not challenging for beginners.

Where should I take the kids fishing in Tri-Cities?

The Columbia Park Pond in particular is great for young fishers, as they can catch fish they can easily take home for dinner. This lake is specially designated for anglers under the age of 14, seniors, and disabled persons with a permit.

Bank fishing anywhere along the parks is also recommended. Make sure to have lifejackets for all minors for safety.

Where should visitors to Tri-Cities go fishing?

If you're an experienced angler, you've probably already trawled online forums and apps like FishBrain for the best places to cast.

If you haven't, though, there are many great fishing charter services in the area.

