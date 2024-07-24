If there's anything I miss about Southern California, where I grew up, it's the access to beaches. I was never a "beach bum" - I didn't go to beaches to party so much as to walk, hunt shells, and enjoy nature quietly.

It's been years now since I've walked along the coast and let wet sand cling to my feet as the waves roll in, but as someone relatively experienced with beach-going, I feel confident in my ability to plan for a beach trip. I know how to be safe around the water, to take copious sunscreen, to be mindful of wildlife. But a new warning from federal agencies about a particular, deadly, threat on the beaches has left me rethinking what I knew about safe summer beach trips.

Warning issued: "Beware! Airborne Beach Umbrellas Can Kill"

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC, for short) is responsible for handling recall alerts and safety warnings for all sorts of products. We're mostly familiar with them through their warnings that products have been recalled for various dangerous and sometimes deadly reasons. But the CPSC also issues educational statements to help protect consumers before they buy something that might harm them.

Still, I was surprised to see the headline "Beware! Airborne Beach Umbrellas Can Kill" on the CSPC website. It sounds like the kind of headline you'd roll your eyes at - and I'm sure you did.

Are beach umbrellas really deadly?

The concern over beach umbrella safety was so great, the CPSC formed a Beach Umbrella Task Group to analyze the data and develop recommendations for consumer safety. As a result, the CPSC has created a voluntary safety standard, asking that beach umbrellas "provide a resisting force of at least 75 pounds, or must remain secure in wind speeds of up to 30 mph, when a compliant anchor is installed in the sand."

This is despite the fact that in 2022, a CPSC spokesperson told news outlets that it was only "aware of two deaths from beach umbrellas between 2013 and 2018."

The raised concern seems to stem from the tragic case of a woman being impaled to death in South Carolina in 2022. Naturally, the accident has been horrifying to hear about and has greatly impacted the woman's family.

However, it is reasonable to point out - without any disrespect to those who have been killed by flying umbrellas - that there are more shark-related beach fatalities per year than there are umbrella fatalities. The response to that has been various organizations and yes, even the government, telling beach-goers not to worry about shark attacks.

We live in a windy state, and in the Tri-Cities, a particularly windy area - but even as we get regular 30mph+ winds, I feel like this might be a little excessive. It's worth countering that by pointing out that the state has experienced some really awful winds on the beach - the University of Washington notes that each winter season, winds on the Washington coast can reach anywhere from 40 mph all the way up to 150 mph - equivalent to category 3 hurricanes.

What does the CPSC recommend for consumers?

All said, the CPSC recommends these tips for beach-goers and umbrella-buyers:

Look for a label on the anchor of an umbrella or anchor that it complies with the new safety standard.

Make sure to secure your umbrella and anchor by carefully following manufacturer instructions.

Make sure the anchor is not damaged and is working properly after you have placed your umbrella.

Close the canopy of the umbrella immediately if windy conditions develop so as not to put yourself, or others, at risk.

