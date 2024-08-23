Although I've lived here in Tri-Cities for years, this year was my first attending the Benton Franklin Fair. I had so much fun, and regret missing it for all these years. So to make sure you don't regret missing out on the fair this year, let me give you five reasons to go this Friday or Saturday - before it's too late.

Horse Heaven Round Up Rodeo Townsquare Media loading...

#1. This is as local as it gets.

There's nothing more local than a county fair. While some entertainment (like The Goo Goo Dolls or the Xpogo Stunt Team) might come from further out of town, almost everything else is from Tri-Cities or the surrounding areas. Local exhibitors, vendors, artists, entertainers, farmers, and ranchers all are congregating right now - it's your chance to see them all in one day.

Open flame barbeque Townsquare Media loading...

#2. There's so much amazing food.

I've never been to a fair that had so much variety in good, fresh food! You can start out with your fair staples: corn dogs and lemonade, cotton candy and elephant ears, hot dogs and funnel cakes. You can branch out and enjoy some of the local Hispanic food, including elote, tacos, and ceviche. Hit up the barbeque stands, where meat's openly roasting on a spit right in front of fair-goers, or go for something more unusual like gyros, lobster rolls, or spam fries! Adults can even enjoy wine, beer, and whiskey. There's something for everyone (and yes, that includes vegetarians and vegans.)

4-H Rabbit Show Townsquare Media loading...

#3. Support the heart and hard work of the 4-H and FFA.

A huge part of the fair is dedicated to showcases from our local 4-H and FFA organizations. These give kids a chance to build valuable skills while also teaching them about farming, ranching, science, and creativity. Those kids put in a lot of hard work, and it means a lot to them to have someone outside of the organization come up and see the animals they raised, the food they've grown, the pictures they've taken, the art they've made. Go make some kids' days - and maybe learn something yourself in the process!

#4. You'll get a great workout.

I took it easy at the fair - I was there for six hours and took plenty of breaks. But I still counted at least two and a half miles of walking! Get out there, get some vitamin D and some steps. Pretty sure I saw a local health center offering something special if you racked up 10,000!

Matt Baker performing stunt Townsquare Media loading...

#5. It's worth the price.

The biggest complaint I see about the fair is the cost. To be transparent, it is spendy if you don't plan ahead. Parking is $12, but you can avoid that if you use the free bus rides. Tickets are $15 at the gate for adults; $5 for kids, seniors, and veterans. That's a pretty low price for hours work of entertainment roaming the fair grounds, seeing all the exhibits and entertainers. Food can run high, but you can bring your own water bottles inside (there's free refill stations) and there are value menu deals available at many vendors. The concerts are free for general admission.

There's only two more things that can cost you: the rodeo (a separate fee from admission) and the carnival (if you've got kids that insist, get the wristbands - it's the best value). Weigh these on your own - the carnival is pretty big and busy, and the rodeo is great, but if you're on a budget, you can skip out on these, or plan your day around them to cut costs elsewhere.

Still, it's a once a year experience - and if you're on the fence, jump off it and get down to the fairgrounds. You've only got Friday and Saturday left!