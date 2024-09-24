The Need To Know:

Recall: Answers Pet Food, Beef and Chicken Dog Formulas, Limited Lots

Answers Pet Food, Beef and Chicken Dog Formulas, Limited Lots Where sold: Online, National Retail (Washington retailers listed below)

Online, National Retail (Washington retailers listed below) Reason: Salmonella and listeria contamination

Salmonella and listeria contamination No illnesses with these lots have been found

Answers Pet Food makes voluntary recall of select dog food lots

Answers Pet Food, a raw pet food producer based in Pennsylvania, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its dog food products after FDA testing found the presence of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.



These products are beef and chicken formula for dogs, sold in 4 lb (half gallon) cartons, as listed below.

PRODUCT NAME/UPC SIZE Best Buy / Expiration Lot Code ANSWERS Pet Food Detailed

Beef Formula for

Dogs/856554002102 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) MAY 06, 2026 BUBD MAY 06, 2026 ANSWERS Pet Food Straight

Beef Formula for

Dogs/856554002072 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) JAN 31, 2026 BUBD JAN 31, 2026 ANSWERS Pet Food Straight

Chicken Formula for

Dogs/856554002065 4lb (Half Gallon Carton) JAN 02, 2026

MAR 11, 2026 BUBD JAN 02, 2026 &

MAR 11, 2026

Pictures of the affected products

Answers Pet Food Affected Beef Formula Dog Food Answers Pet Food loading...

Answers Pet Food Affected Chicken Formula Pet Food Answers Pet Food loading...

One Dog is Saving Taxpayers Millions: Meet Fin, WDFW's trained 'hunter'.

Why the pet food recall matters

People can become very sick when handling products containing salmonella or listeria. Either can cause severe gastrointestinal distress.

For pets, the FDA notes:

Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but it is possible. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.

What to do if you have the affected dog food

Per the recall notice:

Any product from the listed lots that has not yet been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it.

Areas that may have come in contact with any contaminated food should be sanitized.

Do not touch potentially contaminated food with bare hands; wear gloves or use paper towels and wash your hands thoroughly after.

A refund can be obtained by submitting a receipt and pictures of the product to info@answerspetfood.com along with the retailer’s information. This email can also offer answers to questions and concerns.

Washington retailers that carry Answers Pet Food

Note: The list below only reflects establishments that sell Answers Pet Food products, not whether they carried the affected product. Contact your individual store for more information.

Tri-Cities Area

Yakima Area

Wenatchee Area

Spokane Area

Seattle & Olympia Area

