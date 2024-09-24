RECALL ALERT: Raw Dog Food Recalled For Salmonella, Listeria in Washington
The Need To Know:
- Recall: Answers Pet Food, Beef and Chicken Dog Formulas, Limited Lots
- Where sold: Online, National Retail (Washington retailers listed below)
- Reason: Salmonella and listeria contamination
- No illnesses with these lots have been found
Answers Pet Food makes voluntary recall of select dog food lots
Answers Pet Food, a raw pet food producer based in Pennsylvania, has issued a voluntary recall of some of its dog food products after FDA testing found the presence of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes.
These products are beef and chicken formula for dogs, sold in 4 lb (half gallon) cartons, as listed below.
PRODUCT NAME/UPC
SIZE
Best Buy / Expiration
Lot Code
|ANSWERS Pet Food Detailed
Beef Formula for
Dogs/856554002102
|4lb (Half Gallon Carton)
|MAY 06, 2026
|BUBD MAY 06, 2026
|ANSWERS Pet Food Straight
Beef Formula for
Dogs/856554002072
|4lb (Half Gallon Carton)
|JAN 31, 2026
|BUBD JAN 31, 2026
|ANSWERS Pet Food Straight
Chicken Formula for
Dogs/856554002065
|4lb (Half Gallon Carton)
|JAN 02, 2026
MAR 11, 2026
|BUBD JAN 02, 2026 &
MAR 11, 2026
Pictures of the affected products
Why the pet food recall matters
People can become very sick when handling products containing salmonella or listeria. Either can cause severe gastrointestinal distress.
For pets, the FDA notes:
- Listeria monocytogenes rarely causes illness in dogs, but it is possible. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting.
- Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain.
What to do if you have the affected dog food
Per the recall notice:
- Any product from the listed lots that has not yet been consumed should be thrown out or destroyed in a way that children, pets, and wildlife cannot access it.
- Areas that may have come in contact with any contaminated food should be sanitized.
- Do not touch potentially contaminated food with bare hands; wear gloves or use paper towels and wash your hands thoroughly after.
- A refund can be obtained by submitting a receipt and pictures of the product to info@answerspetfood.com along with the retailer’s information. This email can also offer answers to questions and concerns.
Washington retailers that carry Answers Pet Food
Note: The list below only reflects establishments that sell Answers Pet Food products, not whether they carried the affected product. Contact your individual store for more information.
Tri-Cities Area
Yakima Area
Wenatchee Area
Spokane Area
Seattle & Olympia Area
- Jet City Animal Clinic
- All the Best Pet Care
- Wag n' Wash
- Earthwise Pet Fremont
- A Dog's Dream
- Next To Nature
- Wally Pets Supplies
- Pet Pros
- Seward Park Grocery & Pet
- Pet Elements
- Crown Hill Pet Supply
- Great Dog Shoppe
- Friends Forever Pet Food
- Paws & Fins
- Z Bones
- Denny's Pet World
- Eastside Dog
- Paws in the Park Pet Supply
- Maser's Pet
- Pandora's Box
- Pet Adventure
- The Whole Pet Shop
- Gastro Pup
- The Grange
- Cookies Pet Corner and Wash
- Sam's Cats & Dogs
- Country Pet Shoppe
- Peninsula Pet Lodge
- About Pets
- The Soggy Doggy
- Naturally 4 Paws
- Natural Pet Pantry
- Paddywack
- Reber Ranch
- Earthwise Pet - Covington
- Everett Pet Nutrition
- Sparks K9 Services, LLC
- Wag Pet Market
- Love Bug Pet Boutique
- Lucky Dog Daycare
- Lucky Dog Outfitters
- Bridges Pets
- Pet Place Market
- Chopper's Holistic Pet Food
- Dog Daze Natural Pet Market
- Critter & Co Pet Center
- The Healthy Pet
- Country Store
- Cobber's Pet Pantry
- Woofers Grooming and Goodies
- WAzzuOR Raw
- Graham Hay Market
- Bonita's Four Legged Friends
- Co-Op Supply
- Canine Herbalist
- Whidbey Natural Pet
- Best Friend Nutrition
- Island Pet Center
- Fluffy & Floyd's Pet Supplies
