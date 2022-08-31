Pig Out in the Park has begun. Spokane's Riverfront Park is back after a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's time to celebrate! It's time to treat yourself to:

Shrimp Tacos

Chicken Gyros

Deep Fried Mac & Cheese

Corn Dogs

Bacon-wrapped Hot Dogs

Garlic Fries

Cheese Curds

BBQ Ribs

Grilled Triple Cheese Sandwich

Sushi Burritos

Lobster Fries

Southern Roasted Corn on the Cob

Elk Burgers

Nachos Supreme

And more!

Look, it's not a health-food convention. It's a time to let loose. Indulge. And enjoy six days of live music, arts and crafts, a quick lunch, a messy dinner, and some good people watching. Chase it down with a crunchy, doughy, chilly, or fruity treat.

Personally I love Ben & Jerry's Ice-Cream. Oddly, I seem to favor the flavors named after Late Night TV hosts; Tonight Dough with Jimmy Fallon; Steve Colbert's Americone Dream. But I swear it's not just because I'm a fan of the comedians - these are some of Ben & Jerry's best.

Dippin' Dots is another fun one, and somehow less filling than traditional ice-cream. Remember what a conversation Dots were when they first came out? They're still yummy and fun.

Shaved Ice (Shave Ice, if you prefer) was never a thing I was interested in, but the North Shore of Hawaii made me a believer.

Yes, it's clear I favor frosty treats, but I also love Kettle Corn at a baseball game. And grabbing a sack of mini-donuts to go is always a fun way to do dessert. It can be romantic, too, if you keep the date going and walk along the sidewalks of downtown, each of you reaching your hands in that single bag of goodies and occasionally grabbing at the same time.

So those are my go-to favorites, but I've put together a tasty Pig Out in the Park list of 10 snack and dessert suggestions below. Certainly you'll find something to love.

10 Treats We Love at Spokane's Pig Out in the Park