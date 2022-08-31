10 Treats We Love at Spokane’s Pig Out in the Park
Pig Out in the Park has begun. Spokane's Riverfront Park is back after a three-year pandemic-forced hiatus. It's time to celebrate! It's time to treat yourself to:
- Shrimp Tacos
- Chicken Gyros
- Deep Fried Mac & Cheese
- Corn Dogs
- Bacon-wrapped Hot Dogs
- Garlic Fries
- Cheese Curds
- BBQ Ribs
- Grilled Triple Cheese Sandwich
- Sushi Burritos
- Lobster Fries
- Southern Roasted Corn on the Cob
- Elk Burgers
- Nachos Supreme
- And more!
Look, it's not a health-food convention. It's a time to let loose. Indulge. And enjoy six days of live music, arts and crafts, a quick lunch, a messy dinner, and some good people watching. Chase it down with a crunchy, doughy, chilly, or fruity treat.
Personally I love Ben & Jerry's Ice-Cream. Oddly, I seem to favor the flavors named after Late Night TV hosts; Tonight Dough with Jimmy Fallon; Steve Colbert's Americone Dream. But I swear it's not just because I'm a fan of the comedians - these are some of Ben & Jerry's best.
Dippin' Dots is another fun one, and somehow less filling than traditional ice-cream. Remember what a conversation Dots were when they first came out? They're still yummy and fun.
Shaved Ice (Shave Ice, if you prefer) was never a thing I was interested in, but the North Shore of Hawaii made me a believer.
Yes, it's clear I favor frosty treats, but I also love Kettle Corn at a baseball game. And grabbing a sack of mini-donuts to go is always a fun way to do dessert. It can be romantic, too, if you keep the date going and walk along the sidewalks of downtown, each of you reaching your hands in that single bag of goodies and occasionally grabbing at the same time.
So those are my go-to favorites, but I've put together a tasty Pig Out in the Park list of 10 snack and dessert suggestions below. Certainly you'll find something to love.
10 Treats We Love at Spokane's Pig Out in the Park
- 1
Ben & Jerry's Ice Cream
How great is Ben & Jerry's? They're so great that when you crave some, you don't say "let's go for ice-cream." You say, "let's get some Ben & Jerry's!"
- 2
Berry Ka Bob
For some reason, when you eat food outdoors, it tastes better on a stick. Fruit and chocolate is no exception.
- 3
Charlie's Cheesecakes
The Hayden Idaho caterer is a perennial favorite at Pig Out in the Park.
- 4
Character Cotton Candy
Yeah, it gets sticky and messy. But it smells so good and it's like eating a cloud!
- 5
Deep Fried Goodness
Even better than food on a stick is deep fried... anything.
- 6
Dippin' Dots
Remember the first time you had Dippin' Dots? I'll bet you do. They invented their own category of chill treat.
- 7
Kona Ice
Shaved ice is staple in Hawaii, and thanks to Kona Ice of Spokane, it's become a summer treat in the Inland Northwest as well.
- 8
Mary Lou's Ice Cream
The Milk Bottle is iconic. The ice-cream is delicious.
- 9
Old Fashion Kettle Corn Co.
OMG, Kettle Corn... You always think the bag is too much to eat, and next thing you know it's all gone.
- 10
Sweet Snack Attack
Good things come in small, soft, powdered and cinnamon flavors.