Vanessa Trump has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 48-year-old model - who has five children with ex-husband Donald Trump Jr., and is in a relationship with Tiger Woods - has revealed she underwent a "procedure" earlier this week and is staying "hopeful" following her diagnosis.

In a "personal health update" shared to Instagram, Vanessa wrote: "I've recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"While this isn't news anyone expects, I'm working closely with my medical team on a treatment plan.

"I would like to thank my doctors for performing a procedure earlier this week on me.

"I am staying focused and hopeful while surrounded by the love and support of my family, my kids, and those closest to me."

Vanessa - who is mother to Kai, 19, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, Spencer, 13, and 11-year-old Chloe - ended her message with an appeal for privacy.

She added: "Thank you for your kindness and support it truly means more than I can express. I kindly ask for privacy as I focus on my health and recovery."

Vanessa's former sister-in-law, Ivanka Trump, was one of the first to offer support on the post.

She wrote: "Praying for your continued strength and a swift recovery. Love you mama."

And Kai took to her own Instagram Story to share a photo of herself and Vanessa at her high school graduation.

She captioned the picture: "Strongest person I know. Love you."

Vanessa's announcement comes just days after Tiger returned home to Florida after undergoing a six-week treatment programme in the wake of being charged with DUI after a car crash in March.

A source told People magazine: “Tiger took his trip seriously and is all about continuing his recovery and putting this chapter behind him.

“He is in good spirits and also can’t wait to put the legal issues to rest.”

The couple remained close throughout the golfer’s recent time away and that the relationship had not been affected by the recent turmoil.

An insider said: “Vanessa and Tiger are in love, still serious, and happy to see each other.”

The source added Vanessa “is eager to help him continue with his progress and move beyond any more public scandals – which they both dislike intensely”.

Tiger - who has Sam, 18, and Charlie, 17, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren - and Vanessa have reportedly bonded over family life and golf, with her kids said to be “like family” to the golfer.

The source said: “There is no question that they are in love and (that) their mutual interest in golf has helped even in the hard times when Tiger was fighting his pain and other issues resulting from injuries and aging.”

Tiger addressed the situation publicly in a statement posted on X on March 31, days after his crash.

He said: “I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in today.

“I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health.

“This is necessary in order for me to prioritize my well-being and work toward lasting recovery.”

Tiger added. “I’m committed to taking the time needed to return in a healthier, stronger, and more focused place, both personally and professionally.”