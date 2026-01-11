Travis Kelce is in talks to join Netflix.

The 36-year-old sports star is reportedly being lined up to become the streaming giant's "exclusive broadcast sports correspondent".

A second source has told Us Weekly that Travis - who is engaged to music star Taylor Swift - "has had talks with his team about retiring and not playing football next season".

Travis has enjoyed huge success in the NFL over the years, but his future in the sport has been called into question in recent weeks, following an underwhelming season with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Travis previously insisted that he still has "a lot more to prove" in the NFL.

The sports star briefly contemplated retirement after losing the 2025 Super Bowl, but Travis still felt motivated and ambitious.

He told reporters: "It wasn't a very tough [decision] for me.

"I know I'm getting older, but at the same time I still feel like I got a lot that I can prove in this league. It really wasn't that hard of a decision for me."

Travis felt hurt after losing the Super Bowl, but his passion for the sport remained as strong as ever.

He said: "I love football. I don't think I really thought about it that much. My friends and family and the team and the guys and women in this building, I love coming into work every single day."

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce, Travis' brother, has encouraged his sibling to take his time before making a firm decision on his future.

Jason - who also enjoyed a hugely successful career in the NFL, before announcing his retirement in 2024 - said on Monday Night Football: "I'm curious too.

"In my opinion, to nail that decision, you've got to step away from the game for a little bit."

Jason encouraged his sibling to enjoy his last games of the current season.

He said: "Play these last three games, enjoy them with your teammates, enjoy that with your coaches. The team's going to be different whether you come back or not next year. So, enjoy these last three games and then let it sink in. It'll come to you with time."