Tom Brady doesn't "have much time for a personal life".

The retired quarterback - who has Jack, 18, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen - has claimed work and his family keep him too busy to have the time to date.

He told People magazine: "You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working and I love my kids.

"I like to be busy and try to really stay fulfilled in the things I'm doing, so I'm working on some really cool projects and I'm involved with some great teams of people that are doing some really positive things

"And then obviously, my little babies at home. No, they're not babies anymore."

Tom, 48, feels "so blessed" and is very proud of his children.

He said: "My oldest is 18. But seeing him thrive and grow, and there's nothing greater for a parent when you're seeing your kids do well.

"[Benjamin] is doing great as a sophomore. [My] little baby girl in seventh grade is a little kick-ass volleyball player.

"I'm so blessed in so many parts of my life."

Tom's comments about his personal life come a few weeks after he was pictured looking cosy with influencer Alix Earle, 25, at a New Year's Eve party in St. Barth's.

Hours after video footage of their flirty encounter went viral, Tom shared a post about "beautiful" people.

He reposted a photo of two smiling monks holding hands on his Instagram Story, which read: "People are not beautiful for how they look or speak. They're beautiful for how they love, care and treat others."

Over the top of the image, he added three red heart emojis and had Lil Wayne's Let It All Work Out soundtrack the post.

The NFL legend previously admitted being a good parent is a "challenge".

He told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "I got a lot of things that keep me busy but still trying to be a great dad and be there for my kids.

"All the parents out there know that it’s a challenge to be a good parent.

"And all the kids I hope you appreciate your parents too! Because there’s a lot of work they put into making your life a little easier."