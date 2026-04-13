Tiger Woods is said to have become “fully integrated” into the family life of his partner Vanessa Trump.

The 50-year-old golfer, a multiple major champion, withdrew from the Masters Tournament after an arrest on 27 March on suspicion of driving under the influence, and a source has also now said he is “especially close” to Vanessa’s daughter Kai following recent scrutiny over his personal circumstances.

His arrest incident, which followed a crash involving his vehicle, drew attention not only to his health and legal situation but also to his relationship with Vanessa, 48, the former wife of Donald Trump Jr.. Vanessa and Donald share five children – Kai, 18, Chloe, 11, Donald III, 17, Tristan, 14, and Spencer, 13 – with Kai pursuing interests in golf and social media.

A source told People: “(Vanessa is) not leaving him. They’re very close as a family. He’s fully integrated now and especially close with Kai.”

The insider added: “Things will settle down. (Vanessa's) handling it well and just not saying much.”

Tiger had recently been seen with Vanessa and Kai at a golf event, with the family supporting him from the sidelines. According to authorities, deputies from the Martin County Sheriff’s Office alleged they discovered prescription medication following Tiger’s crash.

The golf icon is reported to have told officers that “he’s had seven back surgeries and over 20 operations on his leg” and that he takes prescribed medication.

He passed a breathalyser test but, according to reports, declined to provide a urine sample that could detect other substances.

A Florida judge later granted him permission to leave the country to undergo treatment.

Vanessa and Tiger made their relationship public in March 2025 after reportedly dating privately for several months. Another source told People the arrest incident had “raised some concerns” for Donald Trump Jr., but said he remained supportive.

The source added: “Don Jr. has been supportive of Tiger and Vanessa, especially when it comes to the kids, which is always his main focus.”

Tiger also has a longstanding relationship with US president Donald Trump.

According to footage of his run-in with police, he told an officer at the scene: “I was just talking to the president.”

Trump later told the New York Post Tiger “is under a tremendous physical pressure from his various ailments, you know, the back and the leg”.

He added Tiger is a “very close friend of mine” and an “amazing person”.