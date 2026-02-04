Savannah Guthrie has pulled out of covering the Winter Olympics in Italy so she can "focus on being with her family".

The TV presenter has been left distraught following the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother Nancy in Arizona last week and now it has been confirmed Savannah, 54, will no longer take part in NBC's coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics opening ceremony on Friday (06.02.26).

A spokesperson for NBC told New York Post column PageSix: "Savannah will not be joining us at the Olympics as she focuses on being with her family during this difficult time.

"Our hearts are with her and the entire Guthrie family as the search continues for their mother. We will share additional information about our Opening Ceremony coverage plans soon."

It comes after Savannah asked fans to keep praying for her mother to be brought "home".

The Today Show host praised Nancy - who went missing on January 31 from her home in Arizona - as a "woman of deep conviction" and faith as she thanked everyone for their support during a difficult time.

She wrote on Instagram: "We believe in prayer. we believe in voices raised in unison, in love, in hope. we believe in goodness. we believe in humanity. above all, we believe in Him.

"Thank you for lifting your prayers with ours for our beloved mom, our dearest Nancy, a woman of deep conviction, a good and faithful servant. "Raise your prayers with us and believe with us that she will be lifted by them in this very moment. we need you.

"He will keep in perfect peace those whose hearts are steadfast, trusting in the Lord.' a verse of Isaiah for all time for all of us. Bring her home. (sic)"

Her post came shortly after the Prime County Sheriff Chris Nanos emphasised that Nancy "did not leave" the property alone.

Speaking at a news conference on Monday (02.02.26), he said: "We do in fact have a crime scene. We do in fact have a crime. She did not leave on her own. We know that."

He added: "Taken against her will includes possible kidnapping or abduction."

Nanos explained that law enforcement officials have been reviewing video footage from cameras at Nancy's home and has implored her neighbours to "go through their Ring cameras" as well.

The sheriff revealed that Nancy needs to take medication on a daily basis and stressed that "it could be fatal" if she fails to do so.

He also explained that Nancy had "no cognitive issues" and would not have been able to leave the property alone because of mobility issues.

Nanos said: "This is not dementia-related. She’s as sharp as a tack. The family wants everyone to know that this isn’t someone who just wandered off.

"She couldn’t walk 50 yards by herself."

The sheriff has asked members of the public to come forward if they have any information relating to the case.