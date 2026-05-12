Sir Paul McCartney is determined to never let his life turn "sour".

The 83-year-old Beatles legend has reflected on the song Life Can Be Hard, which is taken from his new album The Boys of Dungeon Lane, and was written in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the finding out how to fall back in love with the world.

He told Mojo magazine: "It beats the alternative, you know? The alternative is that your life turns sour, and I don't want that happen."

The iconic songwriter noted how he relies on his friends, family and even himself to help stave off negative feelings.

He explained: "I don't want to get depressed, so I fight it and think, 'Come on, you've got a lot of good stud going on. Concentrate on that.'

"It's not always easy - in fact, it's never easy."

Sir Paul started writing the track during lockdown, when he and his wife Nancy stayed with her niece and her husband, and their baby.

He recalled: "The routine used to be, we'd get up in the morning, and Nancy would say to her niece, 'Ahh, can I go wake the baby, can I go wake the baby?'

"There was the trill of that, of having this baby in the house. It was very cute."

At one point, he was playing through some riffs and chords, and the baby started strumming at the strings, and the first line "Life can be hard" came to mind.

Sir Paul admitted: "I thought, Oh God, that's going to be a downer. But I went, Wait a minute: 'Life can be hard, but then that's when we start to put it together again.'

"Then I got to want I was trying to do. There's a lot of hardship for many people - some people might have a health issue, a financial issue, whatever.

"Everyone's got something, but we've got to beat your way through those hardships."

Sir Paul recently credited late wife Linda with anchoring him through a turbulent time when The Beatles split.

Speaking at a UK screening of Amazon Prime Video documentary Man On the Run, he said: “I had a fear of being a grownup. I felt very depressed, but I was very lucky because I had Linda."