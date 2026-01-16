Ozzy Osbourne's family has picked a "phenomenal actor" to play the late rocker in a new biopic.

A film about the Black Sabbath's star life has been in the works for many years and it's moving ahead following Ozzy's death last summer and his son Jack has now revealed they've already chosen a leading man and a director.

During an appearance on SiriusXM show Influenced, Jack explained: "We have our decided pick, and I can't say anything [yet], but it's a phenomenal, phenomenal actor. We have a director attached, and we're doing a rewrite right now."

Host Billy Morrison added Ozzy would "get a kick out of" having a movie made about his life and Jack replied: "Oh, he would. And all he kept saying - I'd give him updates: 'Oh, we met with this guy', and 'this is happening'.

"And he just would go: 'I don't give a s***. Just tell me when it's out so I can go see it'."

Previous reports suggested the film will tell the love story between Ozzy and his wife Sharon and will be written by Lee Hall, who previously brought Sir Elton John's life story to the big screen in 2019 film Rocketman.

Jack is a producer on the film along with his mother Sharon and sister Aimee.

At the time the film project was announced back in 2021, Sharon said in a statement: "Our relationship at times was often wild, insane and dangerous but it was our undying love that kept us together.

"We’re thrilled to partner with Sony Pictures and Polygram to bring our story to the screen."

However, Ozzy went on to make the chilling prediction that he wouldn't live long enough to see the finished film.

Speaking in an episode of the family's The Osbournes Podcast in 2024 - months before his death in July 2025, Ozzy said: "By the time they finish this film, I’ll be dead. I wanna be alive to f****** see it."

Sharon then added added: "Movies take forever to make."

During the podcast episode, the family pitched some ideas for actors who could take part with Sharon noting she would like to be played by Florence Pugh while the couple's daughter Kelly insisted an "unknown" would have to be cast in Ozzy's role.

She said: "[It needs to be] an unknown actor who is very good, ... I don’t think there’s anyone you could think of now who would be able to do it."

Jack went on to suggest Saturday Night Live star Bill Hader for the leading role but Ozzy dismissed the idea, telling his son: "F*** off".