OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky has died at the age of 43.

The Ukrainian-American businessman has passed away following a lengthy battle with an undisclosed form of cancer, the company announced on Monday (23.03.26).

OnlyFans said in a statement: "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

"His family have requested privacy at this difficult time."

Leonard acquired Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, in 2018 and served as its director and majority shareholder. The reclusive billionaire also ran Leo, a venture capital fund which he founded in 2009 and focused mainly on investing in technology companies.

The adults-only subscription platform was founded in 2016 by British entrepreneurs Guy and Tim Stokely and saw its popularity surge amid the COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of this decade.

At the beginning of the year, it was reported investment firm Architect Capital were interested in a busing a majority stake in OnlyFans in a deal which valued the company at around $5.5 billion, including debt.

Leonid never gave public interviews, but revealed some details about his life on his LinkedIn page and personal website.

On LinkedIn. he described himself as a venture capital investor, philanthropist and technology entrepreneur who has a “special interest in emerging social media platforms”.

And on his website, the businessman says he has spent the last two decades “building software companies and contributing to the open source movement”.

The BBC has revealed he was born in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa, and said Mr Radvinsky’s company donated to the relief effort in Ukraine using cryptocurrency.

Mr Radvinsky stated on his site he donates a “huge amount of time, effort and money to non-profit causes”.

He added he’s an “avid reader who’s always ready for a chess match” and is an “aspiring helicopter pilot”.

His family moved to the United States when he was a child and they settled in Chicago. He was believed to have been living in Florida in recent years.

The billionaire is described by Forbes as a married man, but the BBC also stated it has been “unable to verify the identity of his spouse”.

OnlyFans is not Mr Radvinsky’s first business linked to the pornography industry.

He studied economics at Northwestern University, near Chicago, Illinois, and graduated in 2002.

Before becoming the sole shareholder of OnlyFans’ parent company, Fenix, he founded a website referral business called Cybertania.

Forbes said the business offered users links to passwords for content, including pornography, beginning in the late 1990s.

Before stepping in to buy OnlyFans, he also owned a successful adult webcam business.