Mississippi mayor Ken Adams disagrees with President Donald Trump's decision to order all US flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of Dolly Parton.

The 80-year-old Commander-in-Chief ordered all flags throughout the country to be flown at half-mast for a week, just hours after news broke of the country music icon-and-philanthropist's death on Tuesday (25.08.26) following a "brief battle with cancer" aged 80.

While Mayor Adams stressed he has "nothing but respect" for Dolly, he believes the US flag should be flown at half-mast only in "truly extraordinary circumstances", arguing that using the gesture for "every time a well-known or beloved person passes away" could "eventually lessen" its meaning.

Taking to Facebook on Friday (28.08.26), the Olive Branch Mayor penned: "I want to make something clear about the recent decision to lower the flags for Dolly Parton.

"First, there is no question that Dolly Parton was a great person. She brought happiness to millions of people and has done tremendous things for others throughout her life. I have nothing but respect for her.

"My concern is different.

"I believe lowering the American flag to half-staff should mean something very significant. In my opinion, it should be reserved for our military heroes, fallen first responders, presidents and other major national leaders, or events that have had a tremendous impact on our country.

"If we lower the flag every time a well-known or beloved person passes away, I believe we eventually lessen the meaning of the gesture."

Mayor Adams also argued that local leaders should be able to exercise their judgment rather than follow the Trump administration's orders.

He continued: "I also believe there is a role for local government in these decisions. Mississippi cities operate under Home Rule. We have locally elected officials who are responsible for making decisions for the people we represent.

"I don’t believe that means we should disregard what the President or Governor decides. It means we have the ability to use our own judgment when appropriate.

"The President can make the decision for the country. The Governor can make the decision for the State of Mississippi. I believe a mayor should have the ability to make a decision for his or her city.

"I also don’t believe residents elected me to be a 'salute and execute' Mayor but to lead with conviction."

Mayor Adams stressed that his belief was not intended to disrespect Dolly.

He added: "This isn’t about disrespecting Dolly Parton. It isn’t about politics. And it certainly isn’t about saying she wasn’t a great American.

"It’s simply my belief that the American flag at half-staff is one of the highest honors we can give, and I believe that honor should be reserved for truly extraordinary circumstances.

"Sometimes preserving the meaning of an honor means being selective about when we use it."

Many of Dolly's fans disagreed with Mayor Adams in the post's comments, as one penned: "As a veteran and first responder I’m 100 per cent ok with lowering the flags for Dolly. She gave her time and money to the military and multiply organizations. She earned this. (sic)"

Another of the Jolene hitmaker's supporters typed: "Dolly was one of a kind and spent her life and her fortune caring for others. I would be okay with lowering the flag in her honor (sic)."

And a third follower of the 9 to 5 artist wrote: "Her efforts in increasing childhood literacy were truly what made her an American hero."

However, many agreed with Mayor Adams, as one said: "I 100 per cent agree with you Mayor. I'm a Veteran and everything you said about who it should be lowered for is spot on. If we lowered it for all the musicians, actors, etc., especially this year, it would stay at half mast. (sic)"

A second reacted: "Dolly was a great person for sure but I 1000 per cent agree with your decision. I literally told my wife basically the same thing when she talked about lowering our flag."

And a third commented: "Well said Mayor! Kindness isn’t a public office, and fame isn’t national service. The flag should mark those who held the public trust or fell in service, not every beloved entertainer who lived well."

Hours after Dolly's nephew-and-head of security Bryan Seaver announced her death in a video posted on the 10-time Grammy winner's Instagram page on Tuesday, President Trump took to Truth Social and announced his order for all US flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of Dolly.

He penned: "Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away.

"This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will.

"In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM.

"Rest in peace, Dolly! The world loves you.

"President DONALD J. TRUMP (sic)."