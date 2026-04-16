Mark Wahlberg has refused to "force [his] faith" on his children.

The 54-year-old actor - who has Ella, 22, Michael, 20, Brendan, 17, and Grace, 16, with wife Rhea Durham - is a devout Catholic and while he has always "tried to be an example" to his kids, he is keen for them to make their own decisions when it comes to spirituality.

He told Us Weekly magazine: “I’ve only tried to be an example to my kids and not force my faith on them. And hopefully they see that it really works for me, and they gravitate towards it on their own.”

Mark's youngest daughter, Grace, recently celebrated her First Communion and he is "very, very happy" with the teenager's commitment to her faith.

He said: “After being baptised and making your communion, you’re actually making a commitment to pursue this relationship with God throughout your adult life. It’s a beautiful thing.”

Meanwhile, the Balls Up actor is known for his early morning gruelling workout regime and recently premiered his 4am Club Challenge series on YouTube.

Mark has dismissed people who don't believe he really does get up so early.

He told E! News: “I really do this. I'll get up at three o'clock—if I get to bed at a decent time. I always try to get eight hours of sleep.

“This is my daily routine, and I try to get as much done before I go to work or before I'm getting the kids up.”

While the Boogie Nights star believes some social media stars only show off their workouts "for the 'gram", he is keen for fans to see his authentic experiences.

He said: “We're trying to share what we do and how we become successful, and we want to challenge people to be the best versions of themselves.”

And Mark hopes the 4am Club Challenge proves to be inspirational.

He said: “There'll be a big content component to reward people and give them the recognition that they deserve for what they've accomplished in their fitness journey. And then inspire other people at home who look just like them who don't think it's possible.

“It's not about what I'm doing, it's really about what you're doing, challenging people to be the best versions of themselves.

“Whenever your 4am is, that's all that matters. You get in there, you kill it and then you're gonna have a better chance of being successful at everything else that you do.”