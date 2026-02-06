The FBI has offered a $50,000 reward in the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother Nancy.

The Today show presenter's 84-year-old mom vanished from her home in Arizona last week prompting an investigation by officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Phoenix Field Office and the Pima County Sheriff's Department - and now the FBI has offered the hefty sum in exchange for information that leads to her safe return or the apprehension of anyone involved in her disappearance.

Heith Janke, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Phoenix, confirmed the reward during a press conference held at the Pima County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday (05.02.26). He said: "The FBI is now working this case jointly with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, and we’re going to start today by announcing a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie and or the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in her disappearance."

A message posted on the FBI Phoenix's page on X shared details of the reward as well as a poster featuring pictures of Nancy along with a detailed description.

During the press conference, Janke confirmed are looking into ransom notes which have been circulated in connection with Nancy's disappearance.

He also revealed one individual has been arrested on suspicion of creating a fake ransom note.

The FBI officer explained: "We have made one arrest related to an imposter ransom demand, and a complaint will be presented to a magistrate judge later today ...

"My next message is to those imposters who are trying to take advantage and profit from this situation. We will investigate and ensure you are held accountable for your actions."

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos also gave an update on the search for Nancy, adding: "We believe Nancy is still out there. We want her home. The sheriff’s department, along with all of our partners at the FBI, has been working around the clock, and we just want her home and to find a way to get to the bottom of all of this."

It comes after Guthrie filmed an emotional video demanding proof Nancy "is still alive".

In the clip - which was filmed alongside her siblings Annie and Camron - Guthrie addressed potential kidnappers and urged anyone holding Nancy to "reach out to us" and provide proof of life.

She said: "We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media. As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. "However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

She added of Nancy: "She is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."