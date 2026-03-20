Chuck Norris has died aged 86.

The action movie and martial arts legend - best known for his work on the likes of Walker, Texas Ranger - had been hospitalised with a medical emergency just days after his birthday, and his family have revealed he was "surrounded by" his loved ones when he passed.

In a statement on his official Instagram page, his family said: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family."

Norris' family paid tribute to the way he "lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved".

They continued: "Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives."

They not that despite being brokenhearted, they are "grateful for the life he lived", and for the support from fans after he fell ill on Wednesday (18.03.26).

The wrote: "While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.

"The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalization, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.

"Thank you for loving him with us."

Norris served in the US Air Force and went on to win multiple martial arts championships.

The Delta Force actor is a black belt in Karate, Taekwondo, Tang Soo Do, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, and Judo.

Norris founded his own discipline, Chun Kuk Do, and he went on to train celebrities in martial arts.

His late friend, actor and martial artist Bruce Lee, cast him as villain Colt in 1972's The Way of the Dragon, and late Hollywood legend Steve McQueen then encouraged Norris to continue acting.

His most popular role came in 1993 as the titular character Ranger Cordell Walker in Walker, Texas Ranger.

After the CBS show ended in 2001, Chuck continued playing lead roles in movies until 2006, while his last major film appearance came in 2012 with The Expendables 2.