Brigitte Bardot has been laid to rest.

The Hollywood legend passed away last month at the age of 91 and her funeral service took place in Saint-Tropez, France, on Tuesday (07.01.26).

Thousands lined the streets to pay their respects as the funeral cortage passed through to the Notre-Dame de l’Assomption church, and big screens were erected for fans to watch the service.

As the coffin entered the church, a song by Maria Callas played, while Chico and the Gypsy Kings performed as the casket was taken out. Mourners included her son Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, far right politician Marine Le Pen, French singers Jean-Roch and Mireille Mathieu, TV personality Caroline Margeridon and animal rights activist Paul Watson.

Singer Mireille Mathieu performed at the service and paid tribute to the icon before entering the church.

She said: "For me, Brigitte Bardot is France.

"She was the most beautiful woman in the world."

Following the funeral service, a private burial was due to take place in Cimetiere Marin, where a tomb with her name and dates of birth and death had already been engraved.

Hours before the funeral took place, Brigitte's husband Bernard d'Ormale revealed she had died of an undisclosed form of cancer.

He told Paris Match magazine: "[She] had tolerated very well the two procedures she underwent to treat the cancer that took her."

The actress-turned-animal rights campaigner was hospitalised twice in 2025 but was determined to return to her home in the French resort of Saint-Tropez despite her physical discomfort.

Bernard added to the publication: "It was uncomfortable, even when she was bedridden," added the former far-right political adviser.

"However, she remained conscious and concerned about the fate of animals until the very end."

Bernard also revealed his wife's final words before she passed away, saying: "They were the most moving moment of my life with Brigitte, because she was leaving us.

"She said 'pew pew'. I was half asleep, I sat up and saw that she had stopped breathing. I saw her suffering disappear in the next fifteen minutes – she became magnificent."

The actress' death came just weeks after she urged fans to "calm down" and stop worrying about her after two stints in hospital sparked fears for her health.

Her foundation issued a statement which read: “In response to the spread of false information in recent days, Ms Brigitte Bardot would like to remind everyone that she is recovering, that she would appreciate it if people would respect her privacy and invites everyone to calm down.

"Ms Bardot wishes to reassure those who are genuinely concerned about her.

"She sends them this message: ‘I send my love to you all.’"