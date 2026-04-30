Amazon is reportedly considering a reboot of The Apprentice hosted by Donald Trump Jr.

The iconic reality show, which was previously fronted by now-US President Donald Trump, could be poised for a comeback on Prime Video as the streaming giant looks into the possibility of the world leader's son being at the helm.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Amazon executives have "internally" been discussing casting Trump Jr if they decide to move ahead with a new series.

It's said discussing are still "in the early stages" and the Trump family are yet to be approached.

The outlet reports that Amazon MGM Studios chief Mike Hopkins started talking about a potentially reboot with other Amazon bosses early in 2025.

An Amazon spokesman commented: "Since our acquisition of MGM, we have had preliminary internal discussions about what’s next for The Apprentice as a property."

They added that a potential reboot isn't in active development yet, and a possible host is yet to be chosen.

According to Variety, sources say the show is "not in development", and there haven't been "any discussions with anyone outside the company" about the future of The Apprentice.

The show, which has a longrunning UK version still airing on the BBC hosted by Lord Alan Sugar, followed a group of entrepreneurs competing in a series of business challenges, with Trump eliminating them one by one by saying: "You're fired."

The winner would get the chance to be mentored by the then-business mogul, who helmed the show for 186 episodes between 2004 and 2015.

After he left the show, Trump later told Variety that he suggested to NBC that his daughter Ivanka as his first choice to take over hosting duties.

In 2024, he recalled: "I said, 'The best person to hire would be Ivanka Trump.' I didn't press it.

"But I felt Ivanka would have been by far the best person you could hire."

If The Apprentice was brought back by Amazon, it would follow on from January's Melania documentary focused on Trump's First Lady in the weeks leading up to his second inauguration.

Director Brett Ratner's film was slammed by critics, but still debuted to $7 million at the domestic box office with the best opening for a non-fiction piece in the last 10 years.