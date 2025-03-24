Everything New on Peacock in April 2025
It’s once again time for the grandest stage of them all: WWE’s annual wrestling hullabaloo, Wrestlemania. This year’s event is a two-night affair streaming on Peacock, headline by Cody Rhodes facing the newly-turned-heel John Cena. (How could you John? What happened to “Never Give Up”? What happened to helping Make a Wish? Now it’s Make a Death Wish? You broke my heart, John Cena.) Peacock also has a new documentary about WrestleMania IX called Becoming a Spectacle.
If you’re not a wrestling fan, you can a new documentary about Milli Vanilli or a new season of Law & Order: Organized Crime. Plus, if you’re in the mood to watch Oppenheimer, it’s going to be streaming exclusively on Peacock starting next month, along with a bunch of other library titles.
Here’s what’s coming to Peacock in April.
An asterisk denotes a Peacock exclusive.
April 1
Age of Adeline*
All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Along Came A Nanny
American Graffiti
At Home In Mitford
Babe
The Babe
Babe: Pig In The City
Bad Boys*
Bad Boys II*
Balls of Fury
Best Christmas Party Ever
The Big Bang
Big Sky River
Birds Of Paradise
Blue Streak*
Bruce Almighty
Carlito’s Way
Casino
Caught-Up
Cheech and Chong’s Next Movie
Christmas Bedtime Stories
Christmas For Keeps
Christmas Homecoming
The Con Is On
Creed III
Crimetime: Freefall
Dark Waters
The Dilemma
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat In the Hat
Draft Day
Dreamgirls
Entertaining Christmas
The Exorcist
Exorcist: The Beginning*
Eye Of The Beholder
Face/Off
The Fighter
Flipping For Christmas
For a Good Time Call…
Funny People
Gangs of New York (2003)
The Good House*
Good Neighbors
Grandma’s Boy
Grease
Half Baked
Happy Gilmore
Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle
The Homesman
Hop
How High
How To Train Your Dragon
How To Train Your Dragon 2
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
The Huntsman: Winter’s War
Interstellar
The Italian Job
Jawbone
Joseph: King of Dreams
Kicking & Screaming
Last Night in Soho*
Legend
Make It Happen
Mallrats
Mamma Mia!
Michael Jackson’s This Is It*
Moneyball
My Dreams Of You
Napa Ever After
Never Rarely Sometimes Always*
No Country For Old Men
Noah
Nobody*
A Novel Romance
One Summer
The Photograph*
Prey
The Prince of Egypt
Pulp Fiction
Richard Pryor: Line & Smokin’
Ride Along
Ride Along 2
Savages
Scarface
School Dance
Sea Level
Shanghai (2015)
Shaun The Sheep
Shutter Island
Sister Act
Sisters
Sleigh Bells Ring
Small Town Crime
Snow White and The Huntsman
Soul Plane
Sprung
Taken
Tarzan (2014)
A Taste Of Love
That Awkward Moment
Trainspotting
True Justice: Family Ties
An Uncommon Grace
The Untouchables
Vampire Academy*
The Vatican Tapes
Wild Oats
You, Me, And Him
Moving On, Season 11
Prosecuting Evil with Kelly Siegler, Season 2 (Oxygen)
April 2
Aftermath
Americano
Astro Boy
Begin Again
Dog Days
Exposed
The Great Gilly Hopkins
The Haunted World Of El Superbeasto
Last Chance Harvey
Let’s Spend The Night Together
Miral
Misconduct
Nowhere Boy
The One I Love
Pulse
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 1, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 4
Girl You Know It’s True - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*
Dancers Rob Pilatus and Fab Morvan rise to fame in the late 80's as Milli Vanilli. The duo never sang a word in their songs nor their debut album and, when the truth was finally revealed, they started one of the biggest scandals in music history.
Southern Charm, Season 10 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
Southern Charm After Show, Season 1 - Finale (Bravo Digital)
April 5
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 6
Hearts Around The Table: Josh’s Third Serving+
April 7
Beast*
Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
April 8
The Hunting Party, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)
April 9
Above Suspicion
Alex Rider: Operation Stormbreaker
Desierto
Future World
The Great Buck Howard
Like Minds
Me You Madness
MI-5: The Greater Good
The Promotion
The Quest For Tom Sawyer’s Gold
Sea Level 2: Magic Arch
Solace
Soloman Kane
Space Chimps
Tender Mercies
We Summon The Darkness
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 - Finale
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 2, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 11
WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle (Peacock Original)*
April 12
Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
April 13
The Americas - Finale (NBC)
Halloween Ends*
Hearts Around The Table: Kiki’s Fourth Ingredient+
The Making of the Americas - Premiere (Peacock Original)*
April 15
Mother!
April 16
Oppenheimer*
The Valley, Season 2 - Premiere (Bravo)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Reunion Part 3, Extended & Uncensored (Bravo)
April 17
Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 - Premiere, 10 episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*
The hit drama series Law & Order: Organized Crime moves to Peacock for its fifth season.
Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 - New Episodes, 6 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*
Mateo, Mei Lin, Frost and Kawhi are four kids living together at The Sanctuary, a beautiful nature preserve, who form the Mekbots Animal Rescue team to showcase their love for animals and their unique powers. In their Mek Jet HQ, these little heroes travel all over the world to rescue animals, from bison and baby gorillas, to pink dolphins and speedy lions.
Ninjago: Dragons Rising, Season 3
April 18
Skin Trade
April 19
A Good Day To Be Black & Sexy
Wrestlemania 41
April 20
Journey To You
WrestleMania 41
April 28
Bravo's Love Hotel, Season 1 - Premiere (Bravo)
Operation Fortune: Ruse De Guerre*
April 29
Fatal Family Feuds, Season 2 - Premiere (Oxygen)
Yes, Chef!, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)
April 30
St. Denis Medical, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)