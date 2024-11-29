Netflix has a pretty diverse group of new titles in December. If you want Christmas content, they’ve got a Sabrina Carpenter holiday special. If you want a glossy biopic, they’ve got Angelina Jolie in Maria, about the legendary opera singer Maria Callas. If you want a popcorn movie, they’ve got Taron Egerton as a TSA agent trying to stop a disaster in Carry-On. If you want live sports, they’ve got two NFL football games (Ravens vs. Texans, Chiefs vs. Steelers) on Christmas.

And if you prefer dystopian despair to holiday cheer, they’ve got the second season of Squid Game, the most-watched show in the history of Netflix. The new episodes debut the day after Christmas for all your year-end binge-watching needs.

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2024:

Avail. 12/1/24

Bunk'd: Season 7

Burlesque

Daddy Day Care

The Happytime Murders

Little

Midway

Project X

We're the Millers

Zero Dark Thirty

Avail. 12/2/24

30 for 30: Bad Boys

30 for 30: Celtics/Lakers: The Best of Enemies

30 for 30: Sole Man

30 for 30: This Magic Moment

30 for 30: This Was the XFL

30 for 30: Winning Time: Reggie Miller vs. The New York Knicks

Avail. 12/3/24

Fortune Feimster: Crushing It -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Fortune Feimster, the beloved comedian and actress, returns with her third Netflix comedy special, Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, premiering globally on Netflix on December 3, 2024. Following the success of her previous specials, Good Fortune (2022) and Sweet & Salty (2020), both of which received Critics Choice nominations, Fortune continues to deliver her signature blend of humor and heart.

Avail. 12/4/24

The Children's Train -- NETFLIX FILM

In late 1940s Italy, a mother makes the difficult decision to send her son to the north, where he catches glimpses of a new life away from poverty.

Churchill at War -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This captivating docuseries examines Winston Churchill's pivotal role in World War II and the formative events that made him an ideal leader for the era.

The Only Girl in the Orchestra -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Trailblazing double bassist Orin O’Brien was never one to seek the spotlight, but when Leonard Bernstein hired her in 1966 as the first female musician in the New York Philharmonic, she inevitably became the focus of media attention and, ultimately, one of the most renowned musicians of a generation.

Tomorrow and I -- NETFLIX SERIES

This series reimagines Thailand in a dystopian future where technology scrapes at the surface of old customs, exposing rips in the fabric of culture.

That Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY

It's an unforgettable Christmas for the townsfolk of Wellington-on-Sea when the worst snowstorm in history alters everyone's plans — including Santa's.

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Is the grass greener on the other side? Six more couples test this theory by moving in with new potential partners for a revealing social experiment.

Avail. 12/5/24

BEASTARS: Final Season: Part 1 -- NETFLIX ANIME

While Louis and Haru navigate their new lives at university, Legoshi catches the eye of a BEASTAR who needs his help in capturing a heinous criminal.

Black Doves -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a spy posing as a politician's wife learns her lover has been murdered, an old assassin friend joins her on a quest for truth — and vengeance.

Compliance

Jentry Chau vs the Underworld -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As her 16th birthday approaches, a not-so-average teen rediscovers the fiery powers she's long suppressed and is forced to face her demons — literally.

Subservience

Top Chef: Boston

Top Chef: Kentucky

Top Chef: Seattle

Avail. 12/6/24

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter -- NETFLIX SPECIAL

Pop icon Sabrina Carpenter jingles all the bells in her first-ever variety music special full of Christmas hits, unexpected duets and comedic cameos.

Biggest Heist Ever -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

She rapped. He hacked. How did Ilya "Dutch" Lichtenstein and his wife Heather "Razzlekhan" Morgan pull off one of the biggest crypto crimes ever? From Emmy winner Chris Smith, the director of "Bad Vegan" and "Fyre," comes this stranger-than-fiction documentary about a couple dubbed Bitcoin Bonnie and Clyde.

Camp Crasher -- NETFLIX FILM

In a bid to save her son's end-of-school camping trip, a single mom steps in as the bus driver while trying to show him she really can be a cool mom.

Echoes of the Past -- NETFLIX SERIES

Accused of his sister's murder, Yehia is fiercely determined to seek vengeance and unmask the true perpetrator.

MARY Netflix loading...

Mary -- NETFLIX FILM

Mary is a coming-of-age biblical epic in which Mary is shunned following a miraculous conception and forced into hiding. When King Herod ignites a murderous pursuit for her newborn baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph go on the run – bound by faith and driven by courage – to save his life at all costs.

Avail. 12/9/24

The Great British Baking Show: Holidays: Season 7 (GB) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith welcome former hopefuls back to the tent to whip up seasonal sweet treats for a chance to win the coveted Star Baker title.

Rubble and Crew: Season 1

Avail. 12/10/24

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… -- NETFLIX COMEDY EVENT

Oscar and Grammy-winner and beloved comedy icon, Jamie Foxx, returns to the stage to set the record straight in a comedy event that celebrates resilience, humor, and the power of community; if he can stay funny, he can stay alive.

Polo -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

From executive producers Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, comes an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the fast-paced and glamorous world of Polo. Over five episodes, the documentary series follows elite global players on and off the field as they compete in the high-stakes U.S. Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida.

Rugged Rugby: Conquer or Die -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the shadows of Korea's rugby world, seven teams engage in a fierce battle of strength, strategy, and teamwork — all vying to be crowned champion.

Avail. 12/11/24

The Kings of Tupelo: A Southern Crime Saga -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A small-town feud, an internet conspiracy, an Elvis impersonator, mysterious severed body parts, and an assassination attempt on the President. Welcome to Mississippi where this jaw-dropping story spirals from local drama to a national scandal. Buckle up for a wild ride. This isn’t fiction — it’s Tupelo.

Makayla's Voice: A Letter to the World -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Makayla, a teenage girl, who has spent her life grappling with a rare form of autism that rendered her essentially nonverbal. However, her parents, filled with unwavering belief in their daughter's potential, embarked on a transformative journey to discover the true depth of Makayla's inner world.

MARIA Netflix loading...

Maria -- NETFLIX FILM

Academy Award®-winner Angelina Jolie is Maria Callas, one of the most iconic performers of the 20th century in acclaimed director Pablo Larrain's operatic MARIA. The film follows the American-Greek soprano as she retreats to Paris after a glamorous and tumultuous life in the public eye. MARIA reimagines the legendary soprano in her final days as the diva reckons with her identity and life.

One Hundred Years of Solitude: Part 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES

In the timeless town of Macondo, seven generations of the Buendía family navigate love, oblivion and the inescapability of their past — and their fate.

Queer Eye: Season 9 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Fab Five welcome a new member as they head to Vegas to transform more inspiring heroes with makeovers that dazzle like the neon-lit Strip.

Avail. 12/12/24

La Palma -- NETFLIX SERIES

A Norwegian family vacationing on La Palma faces disaster when a young researcher discovers alarming signs of an imminent volcanic eruption.

No Good Deed -- NETFLIX SERIES

The sale of Paul and Lydia's picture-perfect LA home forces them to face painful family secrets — and hide them from prying eyes and cutthroat buyers.

Avail. 12/13/24

1992 -- NETFLIX SERIES

An enraged serial killer with mysterious links to the Seville Expo '92 scorches his victims to death in this crime series directed by Álex de la Iglesia.

Carry-On -- NETFLIX FILM

A young TSA agent fights to outsmart a mysterious traveler who blackmails him into letting a dangerous package slip onto a Christmas Eve flight.

Disaster Holiday -- NETFLIX FILM

A workaholic dad, trying to win over his kids, heads to the coast of Durban for a big work meeting — under the guise of a family road trip vacation.

Avail. 12/16/24



The Dead Don’t Die

The Equalizer: Seasons 1-3

Avail. 12/17/24

Aaron Rodgers: Enigma -- NETFLIX SPORTS SERIES

Follow NFL legend Aaron Rodgers as he bounces back from an Achilles injury in this sports series chronicling the defining moments of his life and career.

Ronny Chieng: Love To Hate It -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Emmy-winning actor and comedian Ronny Chieng has announced his highly anticipated third Netflix stand-up special, Love To Hate It, which will premiere globally on December 17th. Filmed over a five night sold-out run in Honolulu at the historic Hawai'i Theatre, this extremely personal special hilariously unpacks the indignities of the IVF process, the pitfalls of being a man on the internet, American politics and the place of the older generation in today’s world.

Avail. 12/18/24

Julia's Stepping Stone -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Throughout her career, pioneering filmmaker, the late Julia Reichert, gave voice to the voiceless. In a final collaboration with her husband, Steven Bognar, Julia shares the intimate story of her own journey, from her youth as a working-class girl who dreamt of a larger life for herself to her discovery of documentary filmmaking and her own voice along the way.

The Manny: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Gabriel and Jimena's paths cross once again, with more passion and intrigue than they could imagine. Will they get another shot at love or lose it all?

Avail. 12/19/24

The Dragon Prince: Season 7 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

With the world still reeling from destruction and heartbreak, Callum, Ezran and friends face their toughest challenge yet: stopping Aaravos for good.

Project Runway: Seasons 18-19

Virgin River: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

New beginnings, uncovered secrets and second thoughts: As Mel and Jack prepare for the wedding, they learn more about each other — and their loved ones.

Avail. 12/20/24

Ferry 2 -- NETFLIX FILM

After losing his drug empire, Ferry Bouman has found a measure of peace away from Brabant's criminal underworld — until his past catches up to him.

The Six Triple Eight -- NETFLIX FILM

During World War II, the only Women's Army Corps unit of color to serve overseas takes on a seemingly impossible mission in Tyler Perry's drama inspired by a true story.

Umjolo: Day Ones -- NETFLIX FILM

Zanele and Andile have been best friends since day one. But now that Andile is married with kids, is Zanele destined to be in the friend zone forever?

UniverXO Dabiz -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chef Dabiz Muñoz faces a life-changing decision in this docuseries: to keep his most renowned restaurant at the top — or close its kitchen for good.

Avail. 12/21/24

Flipping Out: Seasons 6-8

Avail. 12/24/24

Your Friend Nate Bargatze -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Back for his third Netflix comedy special, Nate Bargatze brings his humor to discuss wanting a second dog, how much pizza to order for guys' night, his wife being the responsible one, and more.

Avail. 12/25/24

NFL on Christmas: Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

The Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans in the second of two NFL matchups, after the Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL on Christmas: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

In the first of two NFL matchups, the Kansas City Chiefs visit the Pittsburgh Steelers. Then, the Baltimore Ravens face the Houston Texans.

Avail. 12/26/24

Squid Game: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Heralding the return of the worldwide hit, a new chapter unfolds as Gi-hun comes back with an agenda, having given up on leaving for the US.

Avail. 12/28/24

Maestro in Blue: Season 3 (GR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

As Orestis and Klelia try to sort out their feelings, the investigation intensifies on the island of Paxos and the murder case approaches an end.

Avail. 12/30/24

Mad Max: Fury Road

Avail. 12/31/24

Avicii - I'm Tim -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Before Avicii, there was Tim. Through his own words, witness how a prodigious musical talent became one of the defining artists of his generation.

Avicii - My Last Show -- NETFLIX FILM

On Aug. 28, 2016, Tim Bergling, better known as Avicii, graced the stage of the Ushuaïa nightclub in Ibiza for what would be his final performance.

Evil: Season 3

Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Michelle Buteau is making HERstory y'all. As the first female comic to record a special at the iconic Radio City Music Hall, the comedian returns for her second Netflix comedy special: Michelle Buteau: A Buteau-ful Mind at Radio City Music Hall. Celebrate the New Year right as Buteau reflects on motherhood, marriage, and more.

The Millionaire Matchmaker: Seasons 5-7