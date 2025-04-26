Everything New on Disney+ in May 2025
May means May the 4th which always means new Star Wars stuff on Disney+. This year that includes a new anthology series called Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld, about some of the less savory members of the galaxy far, far away. There are also some new specials about Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland, including one on its great Rise of the Resistance attraction.
But I’m burying the lede here; the main new Star Wars addition is the remainder of Andor Season 2 (which is also the remainder of the series; these episode conclude the prequel).
If Star Wars isn’t your thing, there are new episodes of Doctor Who. And if you really dislike science-fiction, well, there’s the 100th episode of Big City Greens. Hopefully that does something for you.
Here’s the full lineup for May 2025 on Disney+...
Thursday, May 1
- Rise Up, Sing Out (Shorts) (S2, 7 episodes)
New to Disney+
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Friday, May 2
- Genghis Khan: The Secret History of the Mongols (S1, 6 episodes)
Saturday, May 3
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 4
Sunday, May 4
Disney+ Original
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
New to Disney+
Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge | Disneyland Resort - Premiere
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance | Disneyland Resort - Premiere
Tuesday, May 6
Disney+ Original
Andor (Season 2) - Three New Episodes at 6pm PT
Wednesday, May 7
- Broken Karaoke (S3, 2 episodes)
- Firebuds (S2, 2 episodes)
- Hamster & Gretel (S2, 12 episodes)
New to Disney+
Big City Greens (S4, 1 episode) - 100th Episode
Friday, May 9
- History's Greatest of All Time with Peyton Manning (S1, 8 episodes)
- The Toys That Built America (S3, 12 episodes)
- The UnXplained (S7, 6 episodes)
- WWE Rivals (S2, 10 episodes)
- WWE Rivals (S4, 6 episodes)
Saturday, May 10
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 5
Tuesday, May 13
Disney+ Original
Andor (Season 2) - Season Finale at 6pm PT
Saturday, May 17
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 6
Monday, May 19
New to Disney+
Tucci in Italy - Premiere, All Episodes Streaming
Tuesday, May 20
New to Disney+
Minnie's Bow-Toons: Pet Hotel - Premiere, New Short-Form Series
Saturday, May 24
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Episode 7
Wednesday, May 28
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (S2, 5 episodes)
Saturday, May 31
- How Not to Draw (S3, 4 episodes)
New to Disney+
Doctor Who (Season 2) - Season Finale at 11am PT