Summer at the movies used to mean going to theater and watching the biggest movies ever made while eating the biggest bucket of popcorn ever imagined by mankind. For many, that remains a beloved tradition.

Netflix typically honors that tradition by debuting some of their largest productions of the year during the summer; you just have to provide your own ungodly large popcorn at home. 2025 is no exception. This year they have two big-time sequels coming, both in July. Charlize Theron is back for another installment of her slick superhero adaptation The Old Guard — and, after nearly 30 years of waiting, Adam Sandler finally returns as rowdy-hockey-player-turned-star-golfer Happy Gilmore in Happy Gilmore 2.

The rest of Netflix’s summer slate includes the Vince Vaughn comedy Nonnas, a new Fear Street film called Prom Queen, a new Madea comedy from Tyler Perry, multiple animated movies, including one from beloved animator Genndy Tartakovsky, and documentaries about Karol G and the Thunderbirds (those are two separate docs, obviously).

Here’s all the currently dated titles coming to Netflix in the summer of 2025; keep in mind Netflix has a bunch of other titles announced that are still undated, including a documentary on the Titan submersible disaster, and the animated romance Lost in Starlight. Plus, they add dozens of titles to their library every single month of the year, so the odds are very good there are plenty more choices coming beyond what’s listed here. These are just the movies they have confirmed as of this writing:

