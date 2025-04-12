Tom Cruise is kind of like a mailman: No rain, nor sleet, nor actors and writers strikes, can keep him from the swift completion of his appointed rounds. And those rounds mostly involve hanging off the sides of planes, skydiving, and performing various other extremely dangerous looking stunts in the name of old-fashioned blockbuster entertainment.

Two years after Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One (and a title change to ditch the whole “part” thing), The Final Reckoning is finally ready to debut in theaters. The film resolves the cliffhanger ending from Dead Reckoning, and perhaps, if the trailers and title are accurate, brings the entire journey of Cruise’s super-spy, Ethan Hunt, to a close. (We’ll see about that.)

Whether or not there is a ninth Mission: Impossible after this, The Final Reckoning does look as spectacular as we’ve come to expect from Cruise and writer/director Christopher McQuarrie. I’m not sure why Ethan Hunt is hanging off the wing of an old biplane, but really, does it matter? It looks cool as hell.

You watch the full Final Reckoning trailer below:

READ MORE: Every Mission: Impossible Movie, Ranked

There is a new, biplane-heavy poster for the film as well. (Does Tom Cruise own a biplane company? Why all the biplanes in 2025 all of a sudden???)

Paramount Paramount loading...

I also chuckled this behind-the-scenes photo of Cruise (in nothing but a tiny bathing suit) and McQuarrie scuba diving on set. Just another Tuesday on Mission: Impossible!

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning Paramount loading...

Here is the film’s very brief official synopsis:

Our lives are the sum of our choices. Tom Cruise is Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning is set to open in theaters on May 23.

Get our free mobile app